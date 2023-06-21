With their fiscal year ending on June 30, Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson said she is proud to announce that they recently had their best year to date.

“With the flooding and closings, to still see a jump of over $30,000 in revenue is awesome,” she said.

Johnson said the tourism commission didn’t do this alone, but had help from the surrounding communities and those within them.

“It was a difficult year,” Johnson said. “We got past COVID, but then our communities faced so many other heartaches. However, nobody said ‘We are going to shut down and call it.’ Instead, everybody pivoted: Thinking of what to do next, how to adapt and how to make things better.”

Johnson said that attitude and the ability to welcome others is what made the area thrive throughout the past year. “Having a welcoming area is key,” she said. “We have a lot of neat attractions, but our biggest asset is people.

Johnson said she is hopeful that the new year will bring in new business.

“We are happy to see the return of the group tour business, with a lot of that being through the motor coach industry” she said. “So, if you see a big bus coming through town: wave, smile and give a good welcome.”

Johnson said the group tour business seemed to return stronger than ever post COVID, and she hopes that it will continue to do so.

“This industry has a huge impact on our community,” she said. “Every time one of these buses are in our community, the economic impact is typically a minimum of $5,000 daily.

“Our whole purpose is to bring another dollar into Prestonsburg that wouldn’t be here otherwise” Johnson said. “With that being said, we never stopped marketing Prestonsburg through COVID and everything else, we only pivoted in how we market and who we were reaching. We are trying to bring new people into Prestonsburg and promote it, because we are proud of our community. We are looking forward to watching it grow this year and in the years to come.