Prestonsburg Tourism recently announced some exciting upcoming events, including: an arm drop race, a mountain biking summit and the Star City summer music series. The announcements came during their monthly meeting on April 18.
“Gina Rose presented for the arm drop race, and we are really excited about it,” said Samantha Johnson, Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director. “The support grant has been submitted to the grant financial committee, but we don’t have any answers or votes on what the support will look like just yet. However, we are very eager to support it.”
Johnson said the event is returning after quite some time.
“Gina is going to do a great job with it,” she said. “Her husband, Kent Rose, did it for years until he passed away and someone else took it over. It will be at the Combs Airport Sept. 1 and 2, and potentially (Sept. 3). We are expecting a great turnout.”
Johnson also said the Kentucky Mountain Biking Summit will be held on Oct. 27. “The next mountain biking race at SugarCamp is scheduled for October 28 and 29” she said. “On the 27th, we are going to be co-hosting the Kentucky Mountain Biking Summit with Rocketpower Brand Company. The event will be at Jenny WIley State Park, where we will be helping communities get mountain biking kickstarted in their communities.”
WIth the summer months approaching, Johnson said, she is excited to start the Star-City Summer series, a free concert series beginning the first Friday of June.
“The series will be the first Friday of the month, and will run from June until August” she said. “Musicians will be performing on the stage in the parking lot across from the municipal building in Prestonsburg. We are now taking musician applications for it.”