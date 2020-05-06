The City of Prestonsburg updated its plan to reopen businesses in Floyd County.
The city’s first plan was sent to the state on April 17, with support from local officials and mayors from other counties. The plan detailed steps that could be taken as the number of COVID-19 cases decrease and suggested, among other things, that most businesses open with only 50 percent occupancy at one time and that employees and visitors maintain social distancing and take other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The new Economic Restoration Plan, authored by Samuel Hale, notes that it has been prepared with federal and state guidelines in mind and “will keep the health and wellness of the citizens of Prestonsburg, Floyd County and surrounding counties in mind.” Hale is the husband of Brittany Hale, owner of Wildfire Designs in Prestonsburg.
Hale reports in the plan that it incorporated statistics from Floyd, Pike, Martin, Johnson, Knott and Magoffin counties “due to the reasonable expectation that residents will travel to and from these counties on a daily basis.”
“With that region in mind it is reasonable to say that we have not suffered a severe outbreak of the coronavirus but also understand the importance of maintaining guidelines for businesses and thus have created this 3 Phase plan to allow businesses that are now closed within the city limits of Prestonsburg to begin returning to work,” the proposal states.
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton talked about the proposal during an address on social media on Monday, May 4.
“It’s a general phased-in plan for the next short time period to try to get everybody to open up,” he said. “It’s got some general rules that will satisfy what the state expects, and we think it’s a workable plan for all of our region. My thoughts are we, as a region, or a city — let’s just worry about the city right now. We as a city can determine what we need and what we can do and what we can’t do. So, this plan is out there.”
The state plan calls for Kentucky to begin Phase 1 of reopening on May 11, allowing non-life-sustaining businesses to open such as manufacturing, construction, auto or vessel dealerships, horse racing (without fans) and dog grooming and boarding. The state plan calls for the reopening of retail businesses and churches on May 20 and the reopening of barbers and related businesses on May 25, when 10-person social gatherings will also be permitted. The state requires these businesses to continue to permit telework, enforce social distancing and offer onsite temperature and health checks, masks, sanitizers and other measures.
The city’s plan would allow retail, hair salons and other businesses to open sooner than proposed in the state plan.
“We are also aware the state of Kentucky is currently planning to wait until Phase 2 of the ‘Healthy at Work’ plan before allowing businesses to re-open, we feel strongly that due to the small size of outbreak in the outlined 6 county region that handling the re-opening on a local level will allow prompt and adequate response should there be a sudden spike in cases,” Hale wrote in the proposal.
The city’s plan proposes that Phase 1 will start on May 11 and last 14 days, but notes that if there is single-day increase of 10 or more cases in the region, then the businesses would once again close. The city’s plan proposes that Phase 2 start 14 days after the end of the first phase and it also notes that the timeline would restart if there is a spike in cases. Under the plan, occupancy would be gradually increased at the businesses, and waiting rooms would be reopened gradually, and businesses would be required to adhere to various guidelines. Bars would be permitted to reopen in the second phase at 50 percent occupancy and at 75 percent occupancy in the third phase, and gyms are given additional restrictions in all phases.
The city’s plan proposes that Phase 3 start after there’s a decrease in current cases and daily reported cases and it “begins a minimum number of days” after Phase 2. This phase is intended to last until there is a vaccine or treatment for the virus. The plan notes that if cases spikes, Phase 2 will be re-implemented and it states, “Due to the anticipation of another outbreak in the Fall/Winter months Phase 2 and Phase 1 can be preemptively activated to stop the virus spread while allowing business to continue.”
Stapleton suggested that local businesses use the plan to create their own plans for reopening. State officials have asked businesses to submit these “Healthy at Work” plans online at, kycovid19@ky.gov.
“If we try to keep a consistent plan together, what that is going to do for us, is it’s going to keep us in a much better place to be able to comply with and move forward,” he said. “And that’s my whole goal is to move forward as quickly as possible. The more cooperation we have with all the different businesses, all the different industries, the better we’re going to be able to move forward and the quicker we’re going to be able to move forward.”
Answering questions from reporters during his daily briefing about the virus on May 4, Gov. Andy Beshear suggested the state would not agree with opening areas of the state county-by-county.
“This virus doesn’t care about county lines,” he said. He referenced counties near the Tennessee border as an example. He explained that phased-in approach would allow officials to better track the spread of the virus.
“Just because you have fewer cases doesn’t mean there aren’t asymptomatic people walking around, and the most any other state has done is to consider doing this regionally, but remember, when that happens, certain counties get left out, too,” Beshear said. “We can do this, all together, just like we have been doing as Team Kentucky.”
The state has detailed minimum requirements for all businesses that will reopen when allowed to do so, and this week, officials issued guidelines for the industries permitted to start reopening on May 11: manufacturing, construction, auto and boat dealers, office-based businesses, horse racing, pet grooming and photography.
For complete details, visit the “Healthy at Work” link online at, kycovid19@ky.gov.
