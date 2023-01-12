The Prestonsburg City Utilities Commission recently received a grant that Superintendent Brian Music said will be used to make sewer accessible to the Fox Bottom community.

“ The community has much interest in this project,” he said. “I have received calls asking for city sewer up there for about a year now. The second round of the Cleaner Water money was announced in November. Since we found out we were getting that money, we’ve been planning on making city sewer accessible in that area.”

Music said this will provide services from Gearheart Communications to the Floyd County/Pike County line.

“We have looked at doing Fox Bottom, as well as Pen Hook, which is on the other side of 23,” Music said. “For now, we are moving forward with Fox Bottom, which will provide sewer services for around 112 customers.”

According to an estimate, the project will cost approximately $1.9 million.

“We have a little over $1 million to put toward that amount,” Music said. “However, this is just an estimate. Contractors will do their own estimate, and then we will go from there. We are going to continue reaching out for any additional money, so we don’t have to take money out of pocket, or get a loan.

“We still have to get plans and specifics approved through the Division of Water. If bids come in within our budget, I would anticipate this project to begin by the fall of 2023” Music said.

Aside from the upcoming Fox Bottom project, Music said the expansion of the wastewater plant at Harold is currently underway.

“We are upgrading from 100,000 gallons to 200,000 gallons,” he said. “This should be completed in 2023.

“2022 was a turnaround year for us,” Music said. “We implemented some things to help save on costs, and it has helped. However, there’s also been a significant increase with vendors: supplies, chemicals for treatment and so on. Honestly, we are at their mercy because these are things we need. Some things are simply beyond our control.”

Music said he and the staff plan to improve their system and their service to customers.

“Hopefully, we will get the Harold plant and the Fox Bottom project complete,” he said. “Then, keep moving forward. Constant improvement is what we want.”