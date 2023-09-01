Prestonsburg City’s Utilities Commission voted to settle a lawsuit following an executive session at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The commission agreed to settle with Stoll Keenon Ogden, PLCC (SKO) and Damon Tally in exchange for Prestonsburg Utilities receiving $885,000 in connection with a lawsuit filed in March 2021.

According to the original complaint, SKO and Damon Talley executed an engagement letter with Prestonsburg Utilities to provide legal advice, assistance and representation in acquiring assets of an adjacent utility, Southern Water and Sewer District.

According to the complaint, SKO and Tally failed to obtain a conflict waiver while advising both Prestonsburg City Utilities and Southern Water and Sewer District.

SKO drafted and advised the utilities to execute a Statement of Intent between itself and Southern Water District in June of 2016.

“The Statement of Intent called for PCUC to acquire customers and utilities in Sandy Valley and the Pyramid Area from Southern, along with several water tanks, pumps and property,” the complaint said. “Additionally, PCUC would acquire Southern’s wastewater systems, including processing facilities at Harold/Betsy Layne, Eastern and Wayland. SKO also arranged for PCUC to assume Southern’s wastewater debt and debt left over from Southern’s prior acquisition of Sandy Valley.”

According to the complaint, SKO stated the total cost for the acquisition was approximately $2,140,000.

In July 2016, SKO arranged for Prestonsburg Utilities and Southern Water and Sewer District to enter into an Operating Agreement that said Prestonsburg Utilities would agree to operate the wastewater facility immediately.

According to the complaint Prestonsburg Utilities began managing and making improvements to the wastewater system which included rehabilitation of the Wayland Wastewater Treatment Plant and lift stations, and repairs to the Harold and Eastern Wastewater Treatment Plants.

In December of 2016 SKO arranged for an asset purchase agreement between Southern Water and Sewer District and Prestonsburg Utilities.

According to the complaint, the agreement listed three loans. KIA Loan A04-06 in the amount of $34,019, which was for the Wayland Wastewater Treatment Plant. KIA Loan A11-16 in the amount of $696,000 for the Harold Wastewater Treatment Plant. USDA-RD 91-05 in the amount of $512,990 for the Sandy Valley Water District.

“The Asset Purchase Agreement specifically stated (Prestonsburg Utilities) would not assume any other Southern debts with the acquisition of the wastewater and Sandy Valley/Pyramid water assets,” states the complaint.

In February of 2017 SKO filed a joint application with the Kentucky Public Service Commission for approval of the acquisition. According to the complaint the application was approved on May 2, 2017.

According to the complaint in July of 2017 SKO authored an Operation and Management Agreement.

The complaint states that the agreement “acknowledged the assets could not be transferred or the deal completed until approval by Southern’s creditors.”

The complaint states the agreement was month-to-month and could only be terminated at the closing date of the asset purchase agreement.

According to the complaint, Prestonsburg Utilities began managing and making “substantial and costly improvements.” Due to the advice of SKO, Prestonsburg Utilities had also been making payments directly to Southern.

According to the complaint SKO had only disclosed the above mentioned loans that Prestonsburg Utilities would need to assume.

“SKO’s advice concerning the debts (Prestonsburg Utilities) would need to assume for the acquisition did not include an additional lien USDA-Rural Development had on Southern’s revenue stream from its entire system, including the Sandy Valley/Pyramid water assets,” the complaint said.

According to the complaint, in order to complete the acquisition, Rural Development’s consent was needed. To gain the consent Prestonsburg Utilities had to assume a large portion of the debt which SKO failed to disclose.

According to the complaint, Rural Development, Prestonsburg Utilities and Southern water and Sewer District continued to negotiate what portion of the lien would be the utilities responsibility. As part of those negotiations Rural Development requested for additional appraisals to determine the value of the assets Prestonsburg Utilities acquired.

On July 27, 2020 Southern Water and Sewer District executed a first amendment to the asset purchase agreement that called for them to obtain and release from Rural District consenting to transfer of the Sandy Valley/Pyramid water assets according to the complaint.

“In exchange for obtaining the release, (Prestonsburg Utilities) would pay RD $1,600,000 directly for partial release of RD’s lien on Southern’s revenue stream,” according to the complaint.

The money paid was in addition to the amount Prestonsburg Utilities had already paid directly to Southern Water and Sewer District according to the complaint.

According to the complaint Prestonsburg Utilities also agreed to return about 130 water customers in the Pyramid area. The utilities also agreed to forgive $137,500 in debt owed to them by Southern Water and Sewer District for sewer bills Southern had collected for customers attached to sewer under the agreement.

On August 10, 2020 RD approved the amended agreement and on Sept. 28, 2020 PSC gave final approval according to the complaint.

“On September 30, 2020 (Prestonsburg Utilities) issued a check for $1,600,000 to RD to pay down the portion of RD Loan No 91-11 needed to complete the acquisition,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that as a result of SKO’s negligence Prestonsburg Utilities “incurred substantial and unexpected costs.”

“Had (SKO and Damon Talley) made (Prestonsburg Utilities) aware of the substantial additional debt it would have to assume in order to complete the acquisitions prior to enticing into various management contract and agreements, Plaintiff would not have moved forward with the acquisition or would have altered the terms of the acquisitions, avoiding substantial financial loss,” according to the complaint.