Prestonsburg Utilities Commission Superintendent Brian Music recently released a statement summarizing the local effect of the recent flooding event.

Music said in the statement that the extreme rainfall and flash flooding that occurred on July 26 led to PCUC experiencing outages mainly isolated to the Cow Creek and Buffalo communities.

“The erosion caused by the runoff led to the main distribution line on Cow Creek and the main distribution line to the Buffalo Storage Tank to fail,” said Music.

Music said due to the difficulty of the terrain and excessive storm water, Distribution crews spent Tuesday attempting to access the area to evaluate the damage for the needed repairs.

“PCUC was able to start the restoration process on Wednesday making repairs to the 8” distribution main to the storage tank,” the statement said. “Due to the amount of storm damage, these repairs were labor intensive and time consuming.

“PCUC was able to restore service to the main distribution line on Cow Creek on Thursday July 28,” said Music.

PCUC will continue making needed repairs to the distribution system in the affected communities as they are identified.

For anyone who has any questions or needs to report a problem in their area, they may reach out to the Prestonsburg City Utilities Commission at, (606)-886-6871.