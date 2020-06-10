Mayor Les Stapleton announced that the City of Prestonsburg is in the process of planning a carnival which will take place the weekend of July 4. The carnival is expected to be at Archer Park and will be adhering to the same guidelines laid down by government health officials which Kentucky Kingdom will follow when the park re-opens on June 29.
According to Stapleton, the city wants to provide families around the area a “safe way” to enjoy the upcoming holiday.
More details are expected to be announced in the near future.
