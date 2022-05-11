With the 2022 Kentucky primary election on May 17, early voting in Floyd County will begin on May 12, and run through May 14.

On Tuesday, May 10, Waugh was joined by Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams to explain the early voting process and what voters need to do to cast their vote.

According to Waugh, early voting will be somewhat different this election cycle.

“Basically, there are two ways you can vote. You can vote early, or you can vote on Election Day. Waugh continued, “Now, in order to vote early there’s going to be four places you can go to.”

There will be four countywide centers for Floyd County voters to cast a ballot. Waugh states regardless of where you live, residents can vote at one of these four centers.

• Wilkinson Stumbo Convention Center, located at 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg.

• Floyd County Community Center, located at 7199 Ky. 80, Langley.

• Floyd County Clerk's Office, located at 9515 Ky. 122, McDowell.

• Betsy Layne Clerk's Branch Office, located at 11105 U.S. 23 STE, Betsy Layne.

Voters can visit these centers from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Early voting was at the forefront of the 2020 election cycle, however, with changes to the process, Waugh wants to ensure voters are clear about how and when they can cast their ballot.

“Now, these are countywide centers, meaning if you’re not in one of these districts, it doesn’t matter you can go there, it doesn’t matter where you live as long as you’re a registered voter you can vote at any of them,” said Waugh.

However, on Election Day, Floyd County voters must vote at one of the 42 precincts in which they reside.

Floyd County has ceased the use of the traditional absentee ballot, however, Waugh notes, there are still exceptions.

“The absentee paper is over with, that has ceased now, but you can, if a person is put into the hospital, you can request a medical (ballot),” Waugh said.

If you need a medical form, you can call the clerk’s office at, (606) 886-3816, for more information.

As for the voting machines, Floyd County’s new voting machines are quite simple according to Waugh. It’s a simple push button screen which prints your ballot to review before it’s finally cast.

“You simply push the button with the name of the candidate you want to vote for. If you make a mistake, you can just press the button again, and select another name.” Waugh continued, ”Once you print it, I would highly recommend you review your ballot before you cast it.”

Waugh asks voters to be vigilant, especially in this year's primary. Voters should read each name carefully and make sure you make the right selection.

“Look at it, and make sure it voted how you wanted to vote. All this machine does is just mark the ballots for you, it doesn’t count your ballot. So, if you look at it and see you made a mistake, you can tell the judge this isn’t how you intended to vote,” Waugh said.

Voters who don’t wish to use the electronic voting machines, will have the option to use a traditional paper ballot. There will be an area designated for voters who choose a paper ballot. On Election Day, anyone in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.