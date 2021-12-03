During the 2021 Legislative session, House Concurrent Resolution 25, or the Principal For a Day Program was enacted, which was co-sponsored by Representatives Steve Riley, Ed Massey, Ruth Ann Palumbo and Phillip Pratt.

The purpose of the program was to give legislators and local elected officials a front row view as to the state of their respective school districts.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently thanked local officials for participating in the program.

“As with most things in life, experience is a valuable teacher. Often, you don’t truly understand what something is like until you are the one doing it and that’s why we’re so happy to see our elected officials eagerly accept our invitation to be Principal for a Day,” Shepherd said.

State Representative Ashley Tackett- Laferty visited Prestonsburg Elementary, Floyd Central High School and Betsy Layne High School.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams took charge of Stumbo Elementary and South Floyd Elementary.

Judge Johnny Ray Harris visited Allen Elementary and Betsy Layne Elementary. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt took the reins at May Valley Elementary, Duff-Allen Elementary and Floyd Central High School. Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz led Floyd Central High School for the day.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, who visited Prestonsburg Elementary, Adams Middle and Prestonsburg High, spoke of the tough job that administrators have.

“Being a principal today is not what it was when I was a kid. Here’s what I saw in the first 30 mins — it’s one of the toughest and one of the most rewarding jobs ever. These folks have a lot of responsibility. They take care of kids, the staff and the building. Stapleton continued, “My hats off to school principals and the challenging jobs they do. Taking part in Principal for a Day has educated me a little more and I think all elected officials, parents and community members need to step up and support our schools. We all want the same thing, successful, happy students — so let’s do our part to help.”