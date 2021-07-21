Thanks to tips and information from members of the community, deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested a Printer man for allegedly firing a weapon into a residence at Langley.
According to the FCSO, Tannon Keathley, 20, of Fisher Hollow, was arrested July 20, after an investigation which was launched after the shooting occurred.
According to the FCSO, deputies were dispatched to a call in the Langley community Monday, July 19, that a man on an ATV had fired a rifle into a home on Maple Street. Surveillance footage from the home shows a man on an ATV abruptly stop at the home, produce a firearm and fire a single shot into the home.
Keathley is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO.