A Printer woman was arrested on numerous charges after, court documents said, officers with Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt’s office served a search warrant at her residence.
According to an arrest citation written by Deputy Darrin Lawson, on April 7, deputies went to the Oliver Hall Village residence of Pamela Hall, 37, to serve an active felony drug trafficking warrant on her.
Lawson wrote that, after making contact with Hall and seeing suspected narcotics in plain view, deputies backed out of the residence and obtained a search warrant.
Upon searching the residence, Lawson wrote, deputies located nine bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, with a total weight of 189 grams. Deputies, the citation said, also found four bags of suspected heroin, 36 suspected gabapentin pills, a large quantity of suspected suboxone, several sets of digital scales and a large quantity of baggies.
Deputies, Lawson wrote, also located $5,000 in cash.
During the search, the citation said, officers found four handguns, which Hall, as a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning.
Hall was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts, unspecified) and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.