The Kentucky Public Service Commission completed its six-month investigation into home energy assistance programs on May 4, issuing an order recommending changes.
The PSC opened the case in Oct. 2019 to "improve the effectiveness" of these programs, which provide financial help to low-income customers who may not be able to pay utility bills.
"HEA programs benefit participating eligible low-income customers by providing assistance in bill payments in certain circumstances, such as during periods of particularly cold or hot weather," a press release from the PSC said. "The programs also benefit a utility’s non-participating customers because overall utility costs are reduced. By reducing costs that arise from debt collection and from having to write off uncollectible accounts, lower utility costs translate into lower customer rates."
The PSC reported that it initiated the investigation "out of concern over the widespread variation" of these programs at different utilities, and, in some cases, within one utility's service area.
Columbia Gas, Kentucky Power, Delta Natural Gas, Duke Energy, Kentucky-American Water, Kentucky Utilities and the Louisville Gas and Electric Company were parties in the case, and the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Rate Intervention and Community Action Kentucky intervened.
In the investigation, the PSC learned:
• Fees paid to administrating agencies ranged from seven percent up to 15 percent, were
not based on the consistent criteria, and were not supported by corresponding differences in program delivery.
• Auditing requirements and general oversight. The Commission is especially concerned
insufficient oversight can lead to under collecting or over collecting funds from
ratepayers.
• Most of the HEA programs are funded primarily through a monthly per-meter surcharge billed to residential customers, with variations from $0.10 to up to $0.30 per meter. These variations were not “correlated to differing economic conditions or need in each utilities’ service” but rather “to the substance and involvement by intervening parties in past rates cases for each particular utility.” These differences between utilities that serve areas with more advocacy versus those that do not lead to inequitable treatment among eligible low-income customers.
• There are inconsistent income and other eligibility and participation requirements. For example, the income requirements vary from 110 percent of federal poverty guidelines to 200 percent.
• Program benefits. HEA programs vary in the benefit amount, the months during which programs are delivered, and the fuel source used by eligible participants. Some HEA program benefits have not been revised since the programs were established a decade or more ago, and thus might not reflect current need.
•Accessibility for eligible customers. Program administrators that contract with the utilities do not have consistent efforts to enroll eligible households, resulting in an unequal distribution of services. Metrics other than relevant criteria such as poverty level per county tend to drive program accessibility.
The PSC recommended the following changes:
•Allowing one agency to administer the programs. The PSC suggested that Community Action Kentucky administer the programs, but noted that it does not have the authority to require the organization to do so.
•Capping administrative at 10 percent of total HEA program funds expended.
•Requiring submissions of monthly and annual reports. The PSC commended Kentucky Power and two other utilities for the quality of their reports, stating the reports should be used as models.
•Requiring a management audit every five years by a third party selected by the Commission
•Setting a uniform $0.30 per residential customer meter surcharge across utilities for the programs. That rate is already used by Kentucky Power and Kentucky Utilities, but other utilities that charged less will add a surcharge to equal 30 cents per meter.
•Setting uniform income threshold for program eligibility at 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. While one goal of this proceeding was to standardize HEA programs to the extent possible, benefits to program participants and the months during which HEA assistance is provided are two areas that call for program flexibility. The PSC agreed with a proposal that HEA program benefits be utility-specific determinations, made in consultation with the central administering agency or subcontracting agencies. Program terms must be reviewed and approved by the PSC.
•Recommending, but not requiring, that participants should be required to apply for or participate in weatherization programs.
This case will remain open until an administering agency is selected. The full order may be viewed under case 2019-00366 at, psc.ky.gov.
