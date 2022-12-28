Southern Water District customers will be experiencing an 8.9 percent increase in their water rates, split over the next two years, due to a Kentucky Public Service Commission order.

According to Southern District Chairman Jeff Prater, the PSC issued its order on Dec. 20 based partially on the district’s need to fund the purchase of new water meters.

“Our meters were old and outdated and we didn’t want issues to begin. So, we obtained new meters” Prater said. “We were ordered to submit financial information upon the completion of the installation of these meters. Once they were installed, we filled out the required paperwork. As a result, the Kentucky Public Service Commission increased our rates over a two-year period.”

The district, Prater said, will implement the total 8.9 percent increase over two years. Beginning in January, rates will increase by 4.2 percent. In 2024, rates will increase by 4.7 percent.

“We asked the PSC to have leniency considering these rates due to the flooding our area recently went through” said Commissioner Rick Roberts. “They took this into consideration, which is why they broke the 8.9 percent increase into two years. They could have implemented the full increase immediately, which is typically how it’s done. So, we’re thankful for their understanding.”

Prater said it’s not the district’s desire to institute the increase.

“We didn’t ask for an increase, we actually asked them not to increase it,” he said. “But, they overrode us in order to make sure there is enough money for infrastructure improvement.”

According to Roberts, the district would have challenged the amount of the increase had it been too high.

“If the increase had been too high, we could have challenged it, but you can’t challenge numbers,” he said. “For us to maintain operational expenses and keep water to our 5300 customers, we have to pass along the rate.”

Prater said the PSC is a consumer advocate.

“The PSC is on the customer's side and they hold us accountable for what goes on here,” he said. “We are under their jurisdiction, so we don’t have a choice in the matter.”

Both Prater and Roberts said their main concern is getting this information to the customers.

“We want the customers to be educated as to why this is being done, and that it is regulated,” Prater said. “As PSC told us, there’s never a good time to raise rates, but for us to sustain and make sure our customers have good, reliable water, it’s necessary.”

The documentation and videos of hearings related to the case may be viewed at, psc.gov. The case number is, 2022-00099.