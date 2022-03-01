In early February, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia issued a final ruling against Suddenlink, fining the company more than $2.2 million for “failure to provide safe, adequate and reliable service” to state subscribers.

The Public Service Commission on Feb. 9 issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s quality of service, finding that “the company had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers.”

The commission also determined that “Suddenlink intentionally reduced its maintenance work and budget, reduced the number of full time employees, changed its method of communicating with customers and ignored thousands of customer complaints.” It fined Suddenlink $2,242,000 in immediate penalties, which is the maximum penalty to date, and the commission “has the authority to impose future penalties.” Additionally, it ordered Suddenlink to locate a call center in West Virginia, and the company must notify the commission within 90 days, detailing its expected location and the anticipated date the center will open.

PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a statement that she met with representatives of Suddenlink in 2021 to discuss the “staggering number of quality of service complaints the commission had received,” including delays in service restoration, billing errors, the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service. According to the PSC, Suddenlink was directed to provide a correction plan within 30 days, and in response, Suddenlink sent a letter that contained “neither a correction plan nor details of the steps that the company had taken to improve service.”

“Suddenlink’s conduct and performance with respect to its operations in West Virginia have been nothing short of egregious,” Lane said in a statement. “There is no excuse for its conduct except to increase its bottom line, doing so with a blatant disregard for its subscribers. Suddenlink should be penalized for its actions.”

This news comes as Suddenlink has amassed about $1 million in unpaid fines in the City of Pikeville, after the Pikeville City Commission approved a resolution that found Suddenlink to be in violation its franchise agreement in 2020. The franchise agreement has expired with the city, though it has not yet been terminated.

Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis told the News-Express in late January that the city is currently weighing its legal options in terms of what its next move will be against the company. However, he said that they are cautious about terminating the agreement and filing legal proceedings right now, due to the fact that Suddenlink covers about 80 percent of the territory in the city.

The City of Pikeville has already signed another franchise agreement with Intermountain Cable, Inc., to build high-speed fiberoptic cable networks within the city, and Davis said city officials believe that it will help customers receive high-speed broadband.

“Intermountain is telling us that they will offer television services over the Internet at much more competitive price than Suddenlink,” Davis said. “Once there’s adequate cable service for our citizens, we probably will start proceedings.”