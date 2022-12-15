Eight years ago, Stephanie Hall of Teaberry believed God was leading her to give back to her community. Although it didn’t happen overnight, she eventually ended up making a bigger impact than she could have ever imagined.

“Pugs Community Blessings is a team,” she said. “We have a lot of wonderful volunteers, and it takes all of us. We put a lot of work into this, because we feel led by God to do it. We’re not getting paid, but we are in a much better way” she said.

Hall said that, in the beginning, things weren’t lining up.

“We were on our way to get a load of food one day, when God spoke to me and told me to stand still,” she said. “It was strong, and I’ll never forget it. I started crying, and praying that we could grow” Hall said. Shortly after, things started coming together.

“We weren’t calling people, people were calling us, wanting to donate and help in any way they could '' Stephanie said. Mike Hall, Stephanie’s husband, said numerous contractors devoted time and items when they were trying to build a building to distribute food from.

“I’ve never seen so many people come together to help a cause. God’s hands were everywhere in it, and it was very evident” he said.

This year, Pugs held their Christmas Giveaway at John M. Stumbo school Dec. 9.

“The board of education has allowed us to use the school the past six years, and it has made all the difference. God has blessed us: we went from trailer loads to tractor trailer loads of items for our community” Stephanie said. She said the school provides the room that is much needed to hand out these items.

“During the giveaway, we give out hot meals, the children get coats and shoes, and Santa gives out goody bags. We also have numerous items on tables to give out” Stephanie said. Around 700 families attended the giveaway this past Saturday.

“This is why we do it. We know that those kids and their parents were fed today” she said. “We pray to keep doing this for years to come, and hopefully get bigger. I’d really love to get more food for the pantry and for the people of Eastern Kentucky.”

Hall said that throughout the year, and most of the time weekly, Pugs gives out food and anything else God blesses them to get. Mike and Stephanie said it’s all about him.

“God deserves all the glory for making this happen” Mike said. “A lot of hard work goes into making this happen, but we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. His love sustains us, and that same love is what is needed this holiday and every other day.”