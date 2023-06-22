Floyd County's E-911 system and the City of Prestonsburg came under fire during the Floyd County Fiscal Court meeting June 21 when two relatives of a woman fatally stabbed alleged her death could have been prevented if police had responded to calls made prior to her homicide.

Dr. Debbie Hall, a cousin of Amber Spradlin, whose body was found at a residence in Martin on June 18, spoke during the public comments portion of the court meeting and asked what police agency is responsible for responding to 911 calls. She said she was told by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police that the Prestonsburg Police Department was the agency responsible for responding.

County Attorney Keith Bartley agreed, saying the police department has a contract with the county to handle 911 calls.

“If anybody says different, they’re lying to you,” Bartley said.

“Well, they’re lying,” Hall said. “They have stood and lied directly to my face.”

“The mayor stood right here in this room, not 5 feet behind where you’re standing right now, and said, ‘We will take every call outside of Prestonsburg’s limits, and we’ll send you the bill, fiscal court, if you enter into this contract, and five minutes later, they entered into the contract,” Bartley said. “Now, that’s the truth.’”

Magistrate Ronnie Akers said he had an incident at his home in March in which he called 911 and that he is still waiting for law enforcement to respond.

“My cousin is sitting in the funeral home because she was brutally murdered and, I don’t have the records yet, but supposedly there was at least one if not two or maybe even three 911 calls that went out before she was murdered,” Hall said. “So, it’s too late for Amber Spradlin. She’s dead. She was innocent, and it’s too late for her. But let me tell you what. Everybody in here has family members, and if something happens to them, it’s on their backs, I’m telling you what, and it’ll happen. Don’t think for a minute that it won’t. It will happen to somebody in here, and you’ll be in the same situation as me and my family.”

Brandon Martin addressed the court following Hall’s comments, and he said the 911 service “should have stayed with the state police instead of playing politics and putting it down here in the city.”

Martin emphasized that the family does not blame dispatchers, whom he said cannot respond to 911 calls.

“But they passed it to somebody who let the ball drop, and the ball would have never dropped had the KSP still had the 911 system,” he said. “So, I hope everybody that is involved with this 911 system being in Prestonsburg is happy, because the blood is on your hands that our cousin is dead.”

“I stood at the same podium and told them this would happen six months ago,” Bartley said.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton was not present at the fiscal court meeting during Hall’s and Martin’s comments, but he said in an interview after the meeting that Bartley’s statements were incorrect.

“We do have a 911 contract to answer by answering the phone, not answering the calls,” Stapleton said. “Our police officers are paid by the citizens of Prestonsburg. If there is a life-threatening situation that has come up, we will answer that call if no one else is available. With that being said, we have kept logs and all the information on anytime there was not law enforcement available. So, we have the data on that. And a lot of them, we have had to go out and answer, and we’ve been picking up quite a few outside of town.”

Stapleton said he did not want to say much about the current incident due to the ongoing investigation into Spradlin’s death.