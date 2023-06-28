The City of Prestonsburg’s E-911 system came under fire last week as relatives of a woman who was fatally stabbed said her death could have been prevented if police had responded to calls made prior to her homicide.

The issue surfaced at the June 21 regular meeting of the Floyd County Fiscal Court when Dr. Debbie Hall, a cousin of Amber Spradlin, whose body was found at a residence in Martin on June 18, spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting. She asked what police agency is responsible for responding to 911 calls, saying she was told by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police that the Prestonsburg Police Department was the agency responsible for responding.

County Attorney Keith Bartley agreed, saying the city has a contract with the county to handle 911 calls.

“If anybody says different, they’re lying to you,” Bartley said.

“Well, they’re lying,” Hall said. “They have stood and lied directly to my face.”

“The mayor stood right here in this room, not 5 feet behind where you’re standing right now, and said, ‘We will take every call outside of Prestonsburg’s limits, and we’ll send you the bill, fiscal court, if you enter into this contract, and five minutes later, they entered into the contract,” Bartley said. “Now, that’s the truth.’”

Ronnie Akers, who was the only magistrate to vote against the agreement to turn over 911 services to Prestonsburg, said he had an incident at his home in March in which he called 911 and that he is still waiting for law enforcement to respond.

“My cousin is sitting in the funeral home because she was brutally murdered and, I don’t have the records yet, but supposedly there was at least one if not two or maybe even three 911 calls that went out before she was murdered,” Hall said. “So, it’s too late for Amber Spradlin. She’s dead. She was innocent, and it’s too late for her. But let me tell you what. Everybody in here has family members, and if something happens to them,it’s on their backs, I’m telling you what, and it’ll happen. Don’t think for a minute that it won’t. It will happen to somebody in here, and you’ll be in the same situation as me and my family.”

Brandon Martin addressed the court following Hall’s comments, and he said the 911 service “should have stayed with the state police instead of playing politics and putting it down here in the city.”

Martin emphasized that the family does not blame dispatchers, who he said cannot respond to 911 calls.

“But they passed it to somebody who let the ball drop, and the ball would have never dropped had the KSP still had the 911 system,” he said. “So, I hope everybody that is involved with this 911 system being in Prestonsburg is happy, because the blood is on your hands that our cousin is dead.”

“I stood at the same podium and told them this would happen six months ago,” Bartley said.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton was not present at the fiscal court meeting during Hall’s and Martin’s comments, but he said in an interview with the Floyd County Chronicle and Times after the meeting that Bartley’s statements were incorrect.

“We do have a 911 contract to answer by answering the phone, not answering the calls,” Stapleton said. “Our police officers are paid by the citizens of Prestonsburg. If there is a life-threatening situation that has come up, we will answer that call if no one else is available. With that being said, we have kept logs and all the information on anytime there was not law enforcement available. So, we have the data on that. And a lot of them, we have had to go out and answer, and we’ve been picking up quite a few outside of town.”

Stapleton said he did not want to say much about the current incident due to the ongoing investigation into Spradlin’s death.

Stapleton addressed the issue again in a post on his personal Facebook page Sunday evening, sending his “heartfelt condolences” to Spradlin’s family and friends and saying he and city employees had “remained silent at my direction for the past week to allow for grieving and for Amber to be laid to rest before we make any comment.”

“Additionally, we will not muddy the water with rumor and conjecture as to take away from the good work that the Kentucky State Police is doing to bring anyone involved in this horrific crime to justice,” Stapleton said. “I have total faith in the state police and their investigators and that they are, and will continue to conduct a very thorough investigation which will leave no stone unturned.”

Stapleton said he and city employees “deal in facts alone,” and they “cannot say much at all” because they are “an involved party” in the investigation.

“I have been accused, lied to and about, those who I lead have been dragged through the mud as a result of total fabrication,” Stapleton said, adding that he made it clear during the December 2022 fiscal court meeting, when the 911 agreement was approved, that Prestonsburg police would “do our best and try to assist” when resources are available.

“The Prestonsburg Police is a stellar organization supported by a stellar 911 Center,” his post said. “They offer around the clock police protection 365 days a year, but their priority is, and must be the City of Prestonsburg as they are the taxpayers who fund the department’s existence.With that priority, we still have done our absolute best to assist outside of town when resources allow us.”

Also included in the Facebook post is a 25-second video clip of the December 2022 fiscal court meeting during which Stapleton says, “I told them right upfront we are not the initial police agency. We’re not going to be. If the state police or the sheriff’s office cannot, and it’s an emergency situation, we will try to do it. But our first priority is the citizens of Prestonsburg and keeping people here we’d have to call out to cover. That’s expenses we have to incur.”

The fiscal court approved a resolution in December 2022 authorizing Judge-Executive Robbie WIlliams to sign an interlocal agreement with Prestonsburg regarding 911 dispatching services for the county. The agreement says the KSP, which had handled the county’s 911 calls for several years, notified county officials in August 2022 of a rate increase of more than $100,000 for dispatching services, which would be due in 2023. The county requested an extension but was denied, the agreement said.

The agreement said “relocating these services to a provider located within Floyd County will dramatically increase the reliability and accuracy of those services by having a better knowledge and understanding the needs and desires specific to Floyd County.”

Williams said during the June 21 court meeting that the 911 system has been an issue since he became judge.

“There have been deficiencies,” he told Hall. “I’ve been in office for five years now, and there have been deficiencies ever since I’ve been in office. We’re trying to address those deficiencies, and I think the police response is one of the last things that we’re going to have to find a way to address it.”

The interlocal agreement establishes the operating procedure for dispatching calls, saying Prestonsburg will “make every effort to ensure that the call for service is legitimate that requires law enforcement response.”

“If a call for service outside the incorporated limits of Prestonsburg is received and either due to the inability or unwillingness of other law enforcement agencies to respond and there is no other available law enforcement, Prestonsburg Police will assess the priority and urgency of said call for service and will respond in accordance with its applicable policies and procedures,” the agreement said. “In the event Prestonsburg is required to utilize additional resources to mitigate said call for service, Prestonsburg will request compensation for those services as deemed appropriate by the Fiscal Court.”