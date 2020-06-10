On June 8, Big Sandy Regional Industrial Development Authority officials provided an update regarding Boxvana, a new company which recently announced it had begun manufacturing tiny homes from the business park.
According to Big Sandy Area Development District Associate Joe Jacobs, since the district’s last meeting on March 9, Boxvana has executed a lease agreement.
Boxvana began operating at the East Kentucky Business Park in Martin County at the beginning of April. According to Jacobs, the company pays a monthly rent of approximately $4,295, which he said is a “little lower than market rate.”
“Because it’s an industrial authority, we are incentivizing that a just a tad,” Jacobs said. “So it is a little below market, but not by much.”
Currently, officials said the company has “just over a dozen” employees but is looking to possibly increase its workforce and has already began posting hirings.
Jacobs said, that as of a couple of weeks ago, the company has produced one unit and is working on another, something which he discovered from the company’s social media account. However, he added that he was not sure of the status of the unit, as he said he has heard it may need to be returned.
BSRIDA board member Kathy Walker raised concerns over the company’s want to hire approximately 52 employees, as she asked if Boxvana has not been making sales, how they then plan to hire additional employees.
BSADD Director Ben Hale also raised a question about whether the company has ever produced its financial statements, as obligated through the lease agreement. Something of which Jacobs said “he has not.”
According to BSRIDA attorney Frank Heaberlin, it was a requirement that the company provide financials statements in the lease. That, he said, is similar to the process one would go through in applying for a loan at a bank.
“What we got however,” Heaberlin said. “Was a one-page sheet, ‘this is my bank accounts’ summary.”
According to him, the company agreed to provide a complete financial statement within 10 days after signing its lease agreement. Hale added that the board will continue putting pressure on the company until that part of its lease agreement.
The board agreed that there were aspects that needed to be completed prior to entering into the lease agreement, but with the COVID-19 pandemic taking place, Chairman James Booth said the process was completed “haphazardly.” However, Booth added that, hopefully, the company can get some sales going and the board agreed that they hope the company can be successful, as the region has suffered enough “black eyes” from failed businesses throughout the years.
