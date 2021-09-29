During the Floyd County School District’s meeting on Sept. 27, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt came before the board and requested that the district increase the amount it pays for tax collection, while board members raised questions about the amount the district pays for services to the sheriff’s office.

The discussion came as the district asked Hunt to present his office’s figures on commission the department is paid for collecting taxes. Hunt was joined in the presentation by Jessica Hall and Prestonsburg attorney Barry Hamilton.

“In one year, a 12 month period, the FCSO will collect $16 million in total taxes. To the school, that means $10 million, is what we collect and write to the school,” Hunt said.

According to Hunt, the FCSO is paid a 3 percent commission for tax collection, which in fiscal year 2021, amounted to just over $298,000.

The FCSO, claims expenses it incurred during the 12 month period of collection exceeded $490,000. Almost double what the office made in commissions.

Hunt blamed the increase in expenses on the COVID-19 pandemic, as due to the virus, the FCSO has plans to open a branch office at Betsy Layne to cut down on long lines at the Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt warned those expenses will go up again.

“So, the 3 percent commission obviously does not cover our costs that we are being rewarded now, for the collection of the taxes on the school’s part,” Hunt said.

The school district is the only entity that the sheriffs office performs tax collection for, that is not mandated by law to pay 4 percent, Hunt said.

“We are the only entity that says, ‘we’ve got to negotiate a price.’ You and I have to come to an agreement of what services I provide, the money, the expense that I have, and then from that, the reimbursement at whatever rate,” Hunt said.

Hamilton, a Prestonsburg attorney, who was representing the FCSO, addressed the board on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

“I’m here representing the sheriffs office, and as an attorney, Mr. Shaw knows, we are here to defend rights of our client,” said Hamilton, referring to FCBOE attorney, Jonathan Shaw.

Hamilton read from two statutes, KRS 134.119, which states; “the sheriff shall be the collector of all state, county, county school district, and other taxing district property taxes, unless the payment is directed by law to be made to some other person.”

“Mr. Hunt has no choice, but to collect taxes,” Hamilton said.

KRS 160.500 states that a tax collector shall be entitled to a commission, equal to his or her expenses incurred in collecting schools taxes. Provided that commission shall not be less than one and one-half percent, or more than 4 percent of the amount of school taxes collected.

“I think what Mr. Hunt is trying to say is, if you look at the statute, ‘the tax collector shall be entitled,’ it is the third sentence in chapter one.” Hamilton continued, “Equal to his or her expenses incurred. From the looks of their numbers, there’s been about an $40,000 loss, this past year, so technically, they would be entitled to that other $40,000, they way the statute reads.”

Hamilton detailed how the FCSO and former superintendent Danny Adkins had come to the agreement as a side deal.

“I don’t remember the exact wording, but what it was, we were in excess of the 3 percent and he (Adkins) wanted a service provided to the school district, instead of just giving it to us in commissions where we didn’t owe no service to the school district, he thought it was in the best interest if we could work out a deal for that extra money we did have to provide a service to the district,” Hunt said.

Board member Keith Smallwood, said he was unaware of any deal between the FCSO and Adkins.

“What I’m saying is, when the board passed raising it from 2 percent to 3 percent, normally, when there’s an issue paper submitted in the minutes there’s an explanation as to why. There was nothing attached to it, so we have nothing to go by,” Smallwood said.

Hunt also offered to provide to the board, what other school districts pay for tax collection, which prompted board member Steve Slone to press, “Do those other counties pay $25,000 for a dog?”

Slone was referring to the two K9s now members of the FCSO and their handlers.

Slone also asked when the school district had to start paying for deputies to attend sporting events.

“I’m an official, a lot of people here knows, love me or hate me, whatever, but I’ve been to a lot of sporting events, and most all of them I’ve seen uniformed deputies at ballgames — When did we have to start paying them? Because I remember deputies from prior administrations, most deputies would love to come to ballgames, we didn’t have to pay for that,” said Slone.

Hunt said the payment of deputies attending sporting events began in 2018 when the current contract was signed.

“All principals have our phone. They let us know if they have a game that night or that day, how many they need, whatever resources they need, if they need extra, just due to a rivalry game or whatever it is,” said Hunt.

Slone then asked, “And how much does that cost the board, $25,000 as well?”

“You can pay that in commissions if you don’t want to pay it in extra services,” Hunt said.

The board did not vote on the matter during the meeting.