A lot of questions were raised at the Aug. 24 Martin City Council meeting. Brought into question were the spending by the city, the lack of a law enforcement presence and the number of employees on the payroll.

The council hasn’t met in person the past two month, due to Mayor Sam Howell falling ill just before last month’s meeting. Last month’s meeting, officials said, was supposed to include a presentation by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, who were not informed of the meeting’s cancellation.

Council member Bonita Compton, took issue with the approval of purchases for the month’s of June and July 2021.

“Mayor, I have major questions on this,” Compton said.

Referring to police protection in the city, Compton noted the department’s absence.

“We’re spending $8,900 a month, not counting gas, for police protection. That’s a whole lot of money to spend for nobody to be in the city,” Compton said.

Compton also questioned the city’s need for six city employees, when Martin’s population sits at just under 450, according to the 2019 US Census.

“Also, we have six city workers that we spent $11,421, plus, tourism is paying some city workers to work— I think something needs to be done about this,” Compton said.

She also pointed to the lack of city improvements though the money is being paid out each month.

“I don’t know if you’ve been to our city and looked at it, but I don’t know where $12,000 worth of work is going,” said Compton. “I will not approve any approvals. Any of this. I’m sorry, but I did not support this kind of spending and the hours— we have no idea what any of these people are working, but this is ridiculous,” Compton said.

Compton made clear the spending must be reigned in.

“You look at our payroll for the month, mayor. You’re talking in excess, way over $20,000,” said Compton.

Martin Mayor Sam Howell, who wasn’t present at the meeting, however, but who joined via conference call, didn’t dismiss Compton’s claims.

“I’ve actually looked over that. I haven’t seen it this month,” Howell said.

Howell proposed making changes to the way the city operates.

“Well , we probably need to restructure some of this,” said Howell, to which Compton replied, “It’s mind boggling, Sam, it’s mind boggling.”

The mayor didn’t disagree with Compton’s assessment.

“I’m not disagreeing, I’m not saying that. I do think things need to be restructured and done different,” said Howell.

Howell suggested each council member write down grievances they have, or what particular things they would like to see come to fruition.

“Once we discuss it, I will come around and discuss it with each individual,” Howell said.

The mayor then asked for a motion to approve the purchases for June and July of this year. After a long silence, councilman Jeff Powell made the motion to approve, which was seconded by Harold Case.

The purchases were approved with three voting yes, with council member April Gayheart abstaining. Compton was the lone no vote.

The US Army Corp of Engineers gave an update on the construction going on in the city. Engineers had originally slated work to be finished by Aug. 31, but the completion that has since been pushed back to sometime after with no specific date.

Once work is finished, it will be a boon to the local economy by making the City of Martin more accessible, officials said.