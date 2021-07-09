HAZARD — This month, Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, along with several other local quilt shops across the region will participate in the area's first “Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop” to promote small businesses in each participating city. The theme of this year's Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop is a patriotic theme using the colors red, white and blue. The event will be held from July 9-17.

Participating shops include Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard; Bridgett's Quilting and Fabric Shop in Pikeville; The Pink Bobbin Quilting Shop in Pikeville; The Fabric House in Pound, Virginia; Sew-N-Love Shoppe in Prestonsburg; Gran Gran's Quilting in Paintsville; and Quilter's Play House in Ulysses. Each of these shops will have two special block patterns, except for The Pink Bobbin Quilting Shop and Sew-N-Love Shoppe which will have three blocks for sale.

“There is a sampler quilt project. You can pick up a kit to make a block from each shop,” said Jordan Boggess, an avid quilter and a sewing teacher at Appalachian Quilt and Craft. “Each shop has a couple dedicated blocks named after things in the area.”

She said this will also help show the history of each area.

Appalachian Quilt and Craft has two blocks. One is named after the Buckhorn Log Cabin and the other block is named the Mother Goose Square.

“You pick up the kit for that and when you get it all together you put together a sampler quilt so it's just different blocks from every shop,” said Boggess.

Blocks will cost $5 per block. Samples will be on display throughout the shop hop. The last shop will give a pattern to set the quilt up. Once all blocks are collected, customers can create their quilt from the blocks they collected during the shop hop.

The shop hop, said event organizers, is a way to connect quilters from several places, as well as promote local businesses and support the economy.

Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft, said the shop hop is a great way for the different shops to support one another and their communities. “It's a regional effort that stretches way beyond just quilt shops,” said Davis. “I think the more we can do as a region to support each other, the better off we're going to be,” she said.

“I think what's unique about quilt stores (is) that collaboration. I can't imagine furniture stores would do this or other kinds of businesses,” said Davis. “Quilters are a unique bunch.”

Other shop owners and event participants agreed.

“What the shop hop is, it's a chance for all of the shops in our local area to come together to not just promote their shop but to promote other shops as well, to try to encourage quilters to return to your shop, go to other shops, to bring people back into quilting that haven't been doing it for a while or attract new people. We want to bring people out of our area into our area to shop,” said Kim Johnson, owner of The Pink Bobbin Quilting Shop in Pikeville. Having the people travel to each of the shops, she said, supports each of the quilt shops but also helps with purchases of gas, food and shopping within the different areas. “Quilting reaches far out from the fabric and thread,” said Johnson.

“Bringing people to our area to see not just sewing stuff but to shop at the Read Spotted Newt and pick up a book while you're here,” said Boggess. “They'll go eat lunch somewhere. They might go to Jac-Lin's and find a cute antique. If you're here you're not just going to drive two hours and just be like 'We're out',” she said. “We're encouraging people not to just shop for fabric and notions, but to visit this area and see all these wonderful little nooks and corners of Appalachia and what that area offers. Perry County isn't just Appalachian Quilt and Craft, there's so many other things in our area that are great.”

Appalachian Quilt and Craft, said Boggess, is working on putting together a map of local businesses to show customers where they can shop for meals, coffee and more.

The idea of the shop hop, said Johnson, is not a new one, but is new for the area. “It's not a new concept for quilt shops. Quilt shops away from here have done this,” said Johnson. “There's never been one in our area.” This is something the group hopes to make an annual event, she said.

During the shop hop, customers will pick up a passport at the first shop they visit and will get the passport signed at each shop they visit. The passports are free this year, but won't be next year, said Johnson. Customers will turn the passport in at the last shop they visit for a chance to win prizes. Each shop will have prizes that anyone has a chance to win, including gifts baskets at each shop. Grand prizes include a Brother sewing machine or a gift certificate from each shop. Customers must visit all shops for a chance to win a grand prize.

Shop information includes:

Appalachian Quilt and Craft

1133 North Main Street, Hazard, KY 41701

800-910-3670

Hours of operation: Wednesday-Saturday 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Bridgett's Quilting and Fabric Shop

237 Second Street, Suite 5, Pikeville, KY 41501

606-424-5972

Hours of operation: Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Pink Bobbin Quilting Shop

11129 US 23 South, Pikeville, KY 41501

606-637-2717

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Fabric House

8424 Main Street, Pound, VA, 24279

276-796-4500

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sew-N-Love Shoppe

249 West Court Street, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

606-506-5086

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 am.-2 p.m.

Gran Gran's Quilting

304 Main Street, Paintsville, KY 41230

606-793-1659

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 am.-3 p.m.

Quilter's Play House

51 Beasley Branch Road, Ulysses, KY 41264

606-624-5267

Hours of operation: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For directions or more information, visit, www.quiltin-inthemountains.com.