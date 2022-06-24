Floyd County came one step closer to realizing the dream of a new animal shelter, as the first-ever Rainbow Bridge 5K Run/Walk was held June 18 in Prestonsburg.
Money raised during the event will go towards the construction of a new animal shelter in Floyd County. The event featured food vendors, live music and an auction.
According to animal shelter volunteer Ned Pillersdorf the event raised more than $16,000. Pillerdorf said the FCAS also received a generous donation of more than $100,000, however, the donor wished to remain anonymous.
“It’s a wonderful day and this is a festival to celebrate our devotion to our four-legged friends,” Pillersdorf said. “We’ve got a BBQ, we’ve got music, we’ve got a 5K going on, and I think at this point we’ve already raised about $16,000.”
Plans are for the new state-of-the-art shelter to be constructed on the lot adjacent to the current facility.