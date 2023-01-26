RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, has opened nominations for its 2023 Recovery Hall of Fame Awards. Nominations are open now through Friday, February 17, 2023, and can be submitted at kyrecoveryhof.com/nominate.

The Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame was established in 2021 to recognize individuals in long-term recovery and those who have taken a leading role to address Kentucky’s addiction crisis through prevention, treatment, education and advocacy efforts.

This year, nominations can be submitted for the following categories:

• Jay Davidson Award (Individual in Recovery) — The Jay Davidson Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Award recognizes an individual in recovery who has helped to support Kentuckians in their journeys to long-term recovery.

• Congressman Hal Rogers Award (Policymaker/Public Official) — The Congressman Hal Rogers Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Award recognizes a Kentucky policymaker, elected official or public official who has advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.

• Employer of the Year — The Employer of the Year Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Award recognizes a business that has championed second chance employment and helped to reduce stigma around recovery in the workplace.

Past inductees to the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame include:

• Jay Davidson, Executive Chairman, The Healing Place

• U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-05)

• Former U.S. Congressman and Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher

• Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear

• Mike Barry, Board President, People Advocating Recovery

• Rob and Diana Perez, Owners, DV8 Kitchen

“We’re grateful for the work that so many Kentuckians are doing to help their neighbors find hope and healing from addiction,” said Tim Robinson, founding member of RECON KY and president and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care. “RECON KY is proud to honor Kentucky’s leaders in treatment, recovery and prevention through the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame and highlight their important contributions on behalf of all who have been impacted by substance use.”

“Meaningful employment is crucial to long-term recovery from substance use disorder,” said Beth Davisson, founding member of RECON KY and senior vice president of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation. “The Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame is a great opportunity to recognize those in the business community who are saving lives and strengthening Kentucky’s workforce through fair chance employment.”

Nominations will be judged by founding members of RECON KY. The awards will be presented at the Kentucky Chamber’s Recovery in the Workforce Conference on March 28, 2023.

For more information and to nominate an individual or employer for the 2023 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Awards, please visit, kyrecoveryhof.com.