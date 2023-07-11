Recording artist Hailey Newman delighted her loyal fans at the Wheelwright Senior Citizens Center with a visit on June 28.

The singer-songwriter took time out of her busy schedule to connect with the local community, bringing joy and unforgettable memories to her devoted supporters.

“It was an amazing experience, getting to spend time with people from my hometown,” Newman said. “Everyone was so kind and I enjoyed every second of it. It’s something that I will take with me throughout my musical journey.

Newman said this visit was something she had wanted to do for quite some time.

“We had planned it, and I really wanted to go because they were so excited,” she said. “I knew a lot of them because my aunt goes there.

During her visit, Newman showcased her talent and treated the seniors to autographed

pictures and T-shirts. The residents seemed captivated by her visit, which Debbie Newman-Hall said brought “hope, encouragement and proof that people shouldn’t give up on their dreams.”

Newman said she was just as touched by the folks at the center as they were by her.

“I walked in and they had a poster and balloons for me,” she said. “They were so welcoming, and it was a great feeling.

Bobby Akers, a local historian and one of Newman's former high school teachers, was also in attendance.

“The talent that this young lady has is incredible," Akers said. "It does my heart well to know that she is having so much success and that she hasn’t forgotten her fans here at home.”

Newman said this is the first time that she has done an event like this, but it won’t be the last.

“I’d love to continue doing these types of events,” Newman said. “I love meeting people who love and support what I’m doing. These are the people that make it all worthwhile. Without them, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing.

"It is an absolute honor to be able to spend time with such incredible individuals.

who have shown me unwavering support throughout my journey. Your love and encouragement inspire me every day," said Newman. "Visiting the Wheelwright Senior Citizens Center was a humbling experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring a little music and happiness into their lives. I hope to continue sharing my passion and creating meaningful connections with fans and communities around the world."

Newman currently splits her time between Floyd County and Nashville.