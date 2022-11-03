While the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance was 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 28, help is still available. FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers and commonwealth-managed Multi-Agency Resource Centers will continue to operate. Survivors who still have disaster related questions can visit a center today.

There is no limit to how many times survivors can visit a Disaster Recovery Center. These centers are designed to guide them through the recovery process. FEMA representatives can help survivors check the status of their applications, understand their determination letters, and help upload documents needed for an appeal.

In addition, survivors can pick up handouts on rebuilding safer and stronger homes and the option of property buyouts. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is also at the recovery centers to answer questions about low-interest disaster loans.

All Disaster Recovery Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Other commonwealth and federal resources may also be available at certain locations. See the list below for services available at each center:

• Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library — 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339

FEMA Individual Assistance, SBA, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

• Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex - 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

FEMA Individual Assistance, SBA, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

• Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center — 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

FEMA Individual Assistance, SBA, USDA

• Perry County: Hazard Community College –1 Community College Dr., Hazard, KY 41701

FEMA Individual Assistance, SBA, SNAP

• Pike County: Dorton Community Center –112 Dorton Hill Rd., Pikeville, KY 41501

FEMA Individual Assistance, SBA, SNAP, Department of Natural Resources (DNR)

The commonwealth-managed Multi-Agency Resource Centers are “one stop shop” locations where public and private organizations come together to assist those affected by disasters.

• Floyd County: Christian Appalachian Project Foley Community Center — 6134 KY-80, Martin, KY 41649

FEMA Individual Assistance, SBA, SNAP, Kentucky Benefits (Kynect), Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH), Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (Crisis Counseling), DNR

The center in Floyd County is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

• Clay County: Clay County Community Center — 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

FEMA Individual Assistance, SBA, SNAP, Kynect, DPH, Crisis Counseling, DNR

The center in Clay County is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Survivors don’t have to visit a recovery center to check the status of their applications or get help understanding their determination letters. They can still get assistance by calling 800-621-3362, going online to disasterassistance.gov or using the FEMA mobile app. If using a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.