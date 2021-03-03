Following the flooding that occurred earlier this week, representatives of the Red Cross said the organization is currently working closely with counties impacted by the flood-related damage.
Deborah Ranier, executive director of the Eastern Kentucky Chapter of Red Cross, said Red Cross is actively providing non-congregate sheltering (hotels) for people in need. Some of the affected counties, she said, are offering some congregate sheltering upon request. Non-congregate sheltering is currently being provided by the Red Cross at the following hotels:
Perry County
Quality Inn
200 Dawahare Drive
Hazard, KY 41701
Floyd County
Comfort Suites Inn
51 Hal Rogers Drive
Prestonsburg, KY 41653
Wolfe County
Campton Inn
205 Quillen Chapel Road
Campton, KY 41301
If anyone is in need of assistance or shelter, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.