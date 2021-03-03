Following the flooding that occurred earlier this week, representatives of the Red Cross said the organization is currently working closely with counties impacted by the flood-related damage.

Deborah Ranier, executive director of the Eastern Kentucky Chapter of Red Cross, said Red Cross is actively providing non-congregate sheltering (hotels) for people in need. Some of the affected counties, she said, are offering some congregate sheltering upon request. Non-congregate sheltering is currently being provided by the Red Cross at the following hotels:

Perry County

Quality Inn

200 Dawahare Drive

Hazard, KY 41701

Floyd County

Comfort Suites Inn

51 Hal Rogers Drive

Prestonsburg, KY 41653

Wolfe County

Campton Inn

205 Quillen Chapel Road

Campton, KY 41301

If anyone is in need of assistance or shelter, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

