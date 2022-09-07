In July, the Republican Party in Kentucky celebrated a milestone. It was announced that, for the first time, the number of registered Republicans in the state was greater than the number of registered Democrats.

The rate of change statewide over the past decade has been large. However, the rate in the three Democratic-majority counties in the Appalachian Newspapers coverage area — Floyd, Perry and Pike — has been larger, an analysis shows, and the reasons, according to those involved in and those who watch politics, are numerous.

All of those reasons, however, underlie the same conclusion: The Democratic Party, which was once dominant in those counties, has been losing ground, and the trend is expected to continue.

Once reliably Democrat, a change is underway

With the exception of the 1972 election, when Richard Nixon faced the incredibly unpopular George McGovern (who Floyd County still chose) the three counties — Floyd, Perry and Pike — were reliably Democratic in their choice for president.

Perry County, however, also often had closer results between the Democratic and Republican candidates for president. In 1984, for example, Walter Mondale took the county by only 40 votes over Ronald Reagan.

Perry County, however, was also the first of the three to shift Republican, choosing George W. Bush in 2004 over John Kerry.

All three counties have gone for the Republican presidential candidate in every election since 2008.

An Appalachian Newspapers analysis of voter registration statistics show that the change from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority state has happened over a long period of time, but accelerated in the years since 2008.

Between 2010 and June of 2022, the statewide Democratic Party lost 11.2 percent of its voting base, while the Republican Party across the commonwealth gained 8.2 percent.

However, in the three Democratic-majority counties in the Applachian Newspapers coverage area — Floyd, Perry and Pike — that change was much more marked, with the Democratic Party losing just over 17 percent or 15,114 registered voters and the Republican Party gaining just over 14 percent or 14,107.

Al Cross, director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky, said the statewide trend began as far back as 1985, when the Democrats reached a “high water mark” during the administration of Gov. Martha Layne Collins.

One situation Cross said represented a turning point was the 2000 presidential election, during which Democrat Al Gore came to Louisville on Labor Day weekend and made the claim that he had “75,000 cousins in Kentucky.”

“He was grasping at straws,” Cross said. “He could tell from his polling that he wasn’t gaining traction in Kentucky so he played the family card.”

Democrats like Wendell Ford and President Bill Clinton, Cross said, continued to prove popular in the commonwealth and helped sustain the party. Also, Cross said, Kentuckians tend to vote Republican in presidential elections unless a Southerner is on the ticket.

However, he said, Gore didn’t factor in the same way.

“He really wasn’t a southerner,” Cross said. “He was more of a creature of Washington.”

From Gore and moving forward, Cross said, the Democrats have continued moving left with presidential picks.

Cross said he believes that the party registration numbers would have changed earlier if Kentucky wasn’t one of the most difficult states for voters to change their registration. Unlike in some states, where voters can simply go to the polls and choose which ballot they want, in Kentucky, a voter has to be registered with a political party by Dec. 31 to vote in the upcoming primary election for that party.

That, he said, was by design by Kentucky’s Democratic-controlled legislature in response to the fact that people were voting Republican in presidential elections. That extra step, Cross said, kept voters from easily crossing over into a different party.

“It’s a lost cause to think of any near-term reversal of this trend,” he said. “Politics is about a lot of issues, but eventually people revert to culture. Republicans identify with issues that are more conversant with the culture in Appalachia. They’re against abortion, they’re for guns and they’re for (former President Donald) Trump.”

A separation in values

That “leftward shift,” according to many on the ground, whether real or perceived, is why the Republican Party is gaining so much traction.

“The national Democrat Party is woefully out of step with the values of Kentucky, especially rural Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky,” said Republican Party of Kentucky Communications Director Sean Southard. “They continue to pursue a national agenda that caters to the coast. It caters to people who don’t know what the hills of Kentucky look like and they largely look down on rural people and rural values.”

The national Democratic Party, Southard said, is not going to change to embrace rural Kentucky, while the Republican Party is embracing the region.

Trump, Southard said, was especially attractive to rural voters.

“President Trump represents the values of long-time feelings of rural America,” he said. “As we went through the shutdown policies under Andy Beshear, it also sped things up.”

Cross said that feeling by rural people that they are being left behind definitely plays a role.

“There’s a pretty good bunch of scholarship showing that people in rural areas, isolated places far from big cities … think that they’re getting the short end of the stick, and that there’s this urban advantage, and that plain country, old-fashioned working people are not being rewarded in the way that they should be,” Cross said.

Out of Floyd, Perry and Pike counties, the biggest change in registration occurred in Floyd County, the Board of Elections data shows.

Between June 2017 and July 2022, the data shows, the Democratic Party lost 16 percent of its base, or nearly 4,000 voters, while the Republican Party gained a total of 2,525 voters, a 58 percent increase. As of July, the Democratic Party in Floyd County retained a 71 percent majority, but that represents a slide of 11 percent from the 82 percent majority it held in 2017.

According to Floyd County Republican Party Chair Amber Burchett, while Floyd County voters remain heavily Democrat, most likely more heavily identify with the Republican Party’s stated values.

“I think most of the people in Floyd County have conservative values,” she said. “We love our God, our family and our freedom and the Democrat Party is going so far left, the ideology is infringing on all of those values.

“We’re sweet people, but there comes a point where we just fight wholeheartedly,” she said. “And I think that’s what you’re seeing is people saying, “All right, enough’s enough. This is not the Democrat Party of JFK.’”

In a statement, the Democratic Party of Kentucky pointed to the on-the-ground response to the recent flooding as an example of the party’s values and its connection to Eastern Kentucky.

“Eastern Kentuckians have seen Democratic leadership in action in recent weeks with Gov. (Andy) Beshear, his senior advisor Rocky Adkins, state Reps. Angie Hatton and Ashley Tackett Laferty, our county judges, mayors and more who have been on the ground responding to the record flooding,” the statement said. “As always, Gov. Beshear and other Democratic leaders have put people before politics and taken care of Kentuckians when our people needed it the most.”

Further, the statement said, Beshear has promised Eastern Kentucky a “seat at the table.”

“As Gov. Beshear often says, the people of Eastern Kentucky always have a seat at the table, especially with Rocky Adkins in the administration,” the statement said. “Gov. Beshear, accompanied by Rocky, has spent as much time in Eastern Kentucky as any governor, regularly announcing important projects to improve life and create more opportunities in Eastern Kentucky including announcing 55 new jobs in Greenup County with a $45.5 million economic development project, announcing the addition of a new Build-Ready site in Johnson County to attract more jobs, the expansion of Firestone creating more jobs in Whitley County, working with AppHarvest and AppleAtcha to create high-paying jobs in mining communities, expanding services including pediatrics and autism at Pikeville Medical Center, and helping to foster a partnership between King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare that is improving health care in the region.”

Further, the statement said, the Democratic party is “fighting for” Eastern Kentucky.

“While Democrats are fighting for families in Eastern Kentucky, Frankfort Republicans have turned their backs on Kentuckians by slashing assistance to workers and families and by siphoning money from public schools into charter schools operated by for-profit companies,” the statement said.

Debate over race

Cross said he believes race is a factor in the registration shift as well, beginning with the election of President Barack Obama in 2008.

“Obama was not only left, but he was very much anti-coal and he was Black,” Cross said, adding a CNN poll taken during the 2008 Democratic primary showed that 15 percent of Democratic voters were willing to admit that race was a factor in their vote.

Southard said the idea that the Republican Party is racist is “preposterous.”

“The Republican Party is the party that was founded in the days of the anti-slavery movement and the Republican Party has always had a broad coalition and welcomed anybody and anyone, regardless of race, background and creed,” he said.

Southard pointed out that the Republican Party is the party which elected the first African-American to statewide office in former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton and the first African-American elected to statewide office not as part of a ticket with a governor in Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“The idea that Republicans are bigoted in some sense because of whatever the national media is saying is absolutely preposterous when you come to see who we’ve nominated and who we’ve voted for here in the state,” he said.

Coal a major factor in Eastern Kentucky shift

Southard said the change in recent years in the national stance on coal, especially within the Democratic Party, as well as the actions of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden on energy, played a major role in the shift in Eastern Kentucky counties’ registration.

“You don’t have Republican voter registration driving up there without the fact that the Democrat national agenda has been to regulate coal out of existence,” he said. “The Democrats have attacked certain industries for decades.”

The Democratic Party, in that realm, is a victim of its own success, which resulted in shifting allegiances.

Democratic policies, he said, created the greatest middle class the world has ever seen, and many of those middle class, as they became investors and became more affluent, identified more with the Republican Party’s policies.

“Used to be it was coal miners on one side and the operators on the other,” Cross said. “But after Obama, it was the operators and the miners on the same side.”

Southard said that while coal is a major factor in Eastern Kentucky, it is representative of a bigger issue.

“The coal issue and the party switching because of it represented a larger change going on in our politics — blue collar workers realizing National Democrats cared much more about the whims of wealthy elites on the coasts than those of us in middle America,” he said.

Strong ground game

Republican Party Chair Burchett said that, in Floyd County, the party is working to change both minds and the party’s role in Floyd County.

In 2019, she said, the Republican Party had 29 poll workers serving 42 precincts. This year, she said, there were 82 serving.

That matters because the more people are directly involved, represented by the desire to work polls, the more reach they have in their communities.

“We have people in virtually every community, and … you know who lives in your precinct,” she said. “I live up Abbott. I know who lives up Abbot. I know these people. And it’s very easy to strike up a conversation.

“We’re getting people involved in that side of it,” she said. “It evens that playing field and everybody feels more comfortable that way.”

The Republican Party, she said, is continuing to expand its reach, creating a website which will launch soon and hosting its first Lincoln Day dinner last year. The party is also bringing in speakers and holding educational events for the community.

All those things matter, she said, but there’s another aspect on which the party is working.

“We’re staying busy, we’re staying involved and we’re staying in touch with people that way,” she said. “But I think we need to continually recruit good candidates.

“As our numbers shift, I think you’ll have more people willing to step forward,” she said.

She said the prevalent idea — that in order to vote locally, you have to be a Democrat — is the biggest argument she gets against people switching parties.

In the Democratic Party of Kentucky statement, the party pointed to the number of elected county officials in Eastern Kentucky who are Democrats, including the judge-executives in Bath, Breathitt, Elliott, Knott, Magoffin, Morgan, Perry, Pike and Rowan counties.

“Eastern Kentuckians continue to elect Democrats at all levels — to lead their counties, to represent them in the General Assembly and helping to elect Andy Beshear as their governor — because they know Democrats are creating more opportunities with good-paying jobs, expanding access to health care, supporting public schools and investing tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure including high-speed internet and completing the expansion of the Mountain Parkway,” the statement said.

Southard said that, in the immediate future, the party is focused on getting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul re-elected and focusing on state House and Senate offices that are up for grabs.

“If you look at the state House and state Senate, we’ve got a great crop of nominees,” he said. “The problem for the Democrats is they didn’t file in half of the state House seats. They just gave up.”

They, like the Democrats, are also looking toward next year.

“There’s going to be a robust Republican primary in May 2023 to find who our nominee’s going to be to take on Gov. Beshear and send him packing in the fall,” Southard said. “We have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to those candidates. I think that reflects the enthusiasm within the Republican primary.”

Southard said the party is beginning to see a growth of enthusiasm at the grassroots level with a historic number of candidates running for local offices.

“People, including elected officials, are going to their county clerks’ office, they’re going and changing their voter registration and they’re saying, ‘The national Democrat Party does not represent my values,’” Southard said.

Burchett said that, regardless of Trump’s involvement, she believes that the Republican Party’s growth will continue.

“I think we have a strong bench,” she said. “I think that (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis would be good — I think he embodies a lot of Trump policies and his delivery is maybe a little more palatable.”

That, she said, is because of a change in the outlook of Republicans.

“This new conservative movement is not the conservative movement of the past,” she said. “It’s not, ‘We go along to get along’ anymore. The movement is we have ceded ground just for the sake of getting along and not rocking the boat.

“This new conservative movement kind of says, ‘No more. We’re done, not another inch.’ And we’re going to stand for the values that this country was created on and we’re not going to back down,” she continued.