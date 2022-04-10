Officials are gearing up for the third annual Remake Learning Days Across America — the nation’s biggest family-friendly learning festival — set to take place from April 22 to May 1 in Eastern Kentucky.

Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) will take place in more than 17 regions across the country, including Eastern Kentucky, with family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and children. Traci Tackett, director of digital literacy with BitSource, said that CEDAR, Inc., is the hosting organization for the festival this year, and the word for 2022 is “wonder.”

“We are thrilled to be working with John Justice to promote Remake Learning Days throughout the region,” Tackett said, referring to CEDAR Executive Director John Justice. “Eastern Kentucky first participated in Remake Days in 2019 with 50 events. Last year, it grew to over 70 events, and we would love to top that number this year. We want Remake Learning Days to be a time for families to engage in learning together and allow kids to wonder — wonder about their futures, about different careers and about things they don't see every day.”

Eastern Kentucky’s festival of events will capture the themes of Science, Technology, Maker, Arts, Outdoor Learning, Youth Voice and Professional Development. According to RLDAA officials, some sample events that will take place this year include:

• Local illustrator Christopher Epling is hosting an online illustration workshop;

• Four local quilt shops from Pikeville, Prestonsburg and Hazard are hosting sewing workshops;

• App Harvest is hosting events at their partnering schools that have container gardens;

• Perry and Letcher County libraries already have events registered; and

• South Floyd Elementary School, Pikeville Elementary School, Lee County High School and Powell County High School are several schools that are currently registered;

On April 30, Engineering Day (E-Day) will take place, where participants will learn about the engineering design process. Newton's Attic will set up their “Spin-tron” machine along with appearances from the Kentucky Science Museum, the Challenger Learning Center and the Floyd County STEM Bus, among others. Also, Faithlife Market and Allen Baptist Church are currently planning events, and several churches are planning events as well.

If any community organizations, churches, businesses or recruiting schools are interested in hosting an event for families, call Traci Tackett at, (606)477-4589, email, traci@bitsourceky.com, or visit, www.remakelearningdays.org.