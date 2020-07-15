Friends and family gather to honor Ally Davis

On July 12, dozens withstood the pouring rain to attend a candlelight vigil which was held to honor the memory of Ally Davis.

The vigil, which took place at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater, featured a number of family members and friends come from near and far to celebrate the memory of a girl whom many of her friends would say, "was more of feeling."

Davis, 21, died July 6 as a result of injuries she suffered in a crash in Boone County. However, the memories and impact on her friends, family and community were on full display during Sunday's candlelight vigil, in which dozens of individuals weathered through scattered showers and thunderstorms just so they could show their lost loved one, she will not be forgotten, as memories were shared and songs were sung.

"Shakespeare was wrote, 'Though she be but little, she be fierce,' and I've never found a phrase that describes Ally as good as that," said Dalton Goble, one of Davis' close friends. "Ally guided by hope brought vigor to us all."

Goble said Davis pushed him to think outside of his box, to feel things that he didn't know were possible and to love those things that are taken for granted.

"If there's one thing that I learned from losing my mother," Goble said. "It’s that he love that we give each other doesn't die with that person, it continues and it grows. And it shapes us every day after.”

According to Emily Hunt, another close family friend, anytime that she thought she couldn't do something or thought she wasn't good enough, Davis was always there to tell her that she could.

"Ally had this light to her, that whenever I was around her, she made me feel brave, more compassionate and just a better person," said. "She always wanted everyone around her to succeed . She always saw the good and the talent in everyone and encouraged them to follow their dreams."

Hunt said that she will continue to strive to be the person Davis always encouraged her to be.

The vigil concluded with one final standing ovation for Davis who was an avid theater performer and heavily involved with the Jenny Wiley Theater as she grew up here in Floyd County.