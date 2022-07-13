On four consecutive days last week, Floyd County took time to remember what it has lost.

Beginning on July 5, funerals were held for the three law enforcement officers who died as a result of injuries suffered in a shooting incident on June 30 at Allen. They were remembered

The first funeral — held July 5 — was held for William Edward Petry, 60, a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy and retired Kentucky State Police trooper.

Floyd Sheriff John Hunt said that, while Petry’s family was his life, he knew his calling. Hunt said that, when Petry retired from KSP, it didn’t take long for him to realize he missed law enforcement.

“He knew what his calling was and he missed that,” Hunt said. “William loved law enforcement. He loved the job. He loved the people he served. He loved the people he worked with ... He was a dream to have work for you.”

Hunt said Petry was not in law enforcement for thrills or to have authority — but to help.

“He went to work every day because he loved being around people, helping somebody,” he said.

Petry, according to Hunt, gained the respect of the younger officers and mentored them.

Foremost, Hunt said, Petry is a hero.

“I never dreamed that I would call him gone, but I knew that whenever he left, I would call him a hero,” Hunt said. “William Petry is a hero. He’s my hero. I know he’s everyone in my department’s hero ... he will never be forgotten.”

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker said that he and Petry knew each other for 20 years, over the past several months, he and Petry had grown close, working side-by-side.

“Petry was hands-down one of the best law enforcement officers any of us had ever saw,” Thacker said. “We all looked up to him. We idolized Petry.”

Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, too, was also remembered as a mentor, but also a merciless practical joker who wanted to make others smile through his tricks.

Prestonsburg Police Officer Josh Hinkle said Frasure was his first squad sergeant when he joined the Police Department.

“Ralph took me in and trained me and worked with me, he went to every call with me, he treated me like a son, as he did everyone,” Hinkle said, adding Frasure was a practical joker. “There was none like him and there will never be another like him.”

Frasure, Hinkle said, was also courageous.

“He backed down from nothing and no one,” Hinkle said.

Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods spoke of Frasure’s courage, even on the day he was killed.

“As things were going south, Ralph was told on the radio to kind of hold back and to not get too close,” Woods said.

Frasure, Woods said, ignored the warning and instead went into danger to try to help save his brother law enforcement officers’ lives.

“Nothing was going to stop him, nothing was going to hold him back from trying to get to help because he knew that his friends were in harm’s way,” Woods said. “John 15:13 says, ‘Greater love has no man than to lay down his life for his friends.’ And, Ralph, you showed us that love on that day. What better testimony to leave to your brothers in law enforcement to know that we have friends that’s always got our back, that when times get tough, somebody’s going to be there to help.”

Frasure, Woods said, lived a life that made an impact.

“Ralph’s life made a difference,” Woods said. “I thank God for this gift of Ralph and, to his family, thank you for sharing him with us.”

The family of Jacob Russell Chaffins, 28, who died as a result of injuries suffered in the June 30 incident asked that media not be in the Mountain Arts Center for his funeral, held July 7.

A memorial service was also held on July 8 to remember Floyd County Sheriff’s K9 Drago, who was killed during the incident.