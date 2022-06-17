According to a newly-released report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, in 2021, the number of overdoses in Floyd County more than doubled over the previous year.

According to the “2021 Overdose Fatality Report,” released June 13, there were 33 fatal overdoses in Floyd County in 2021, representing a rate of 95.79 per 100,000. In 2020, that year’s report shows, there were 16 fatal overdoses, representing a rate of 50.2. In 2019, there were a total of 13 fatal overdoses, representing a mortality rate of 37.12.

Statewide, according to a statement from the ODCP, more than 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021, representing a 14.5 percent increase compared with 2020.

The statement said that, according to cases autopsied by Kentucky’s Office of the State Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, the rise in the death toll was driven largely by an increased use in fentanyl which accounts for approximately 70 percent of all overdose deaths for the year. Additionally, the increase in overdose deaths was worsened by the widespread availability of potent inexpensive methamphetamine.

“Here in the commonwealth, we have been fighting a long battle against the opioid epidemic. This public health crisis has torn families apart and taken the lives of far too many Kentuckians, far too soon,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Every day we must work together to fund recovery programs and treatment options so that we can continue to address this scourge and get our people the help they need.”

The report, the statement said, compiled data from the Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Kentucky Injury Prevention & Research Center and the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics.

“The drug epidemic is not a Kentucky issue or political issue, but a nationwide issue that is affecting everyone and every state,” said ODCP Executive Director Van Ingram. “Our focus over this next year will be on increasing access to clinical care for those suffering from an addiction and offering more harm reduction measures.”

Treatment resources

Call the KY Help Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who can connect Kentuckians to treatment.

Visit, findhelpnowky.org, to find information about available space in treatment programs and providers based on location, facility type and category of treatment needed.

Visit the KSP website to find one of KSP’s 16 posts where those suffering from addiction can be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. The Angel Initiative is completely voluntary, and individuals will not be arrested or charged with any new drug violations if they agree to participate in treatment.