Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will bring their delta blues sound to the Mountain Arts Center, Thursday, Sept. 16.

The band are two time Billboard Music Award nominees, and are the greatest front-porch blues band in the world.

Reverend Peyton and the crew are promoting their new record ‘Dance Songs for the Hard Times’ which debuted # 1 on the Billboard and iTunes Blue’s charts. The album was released on April 9, of this year.

After of year of cancellations due to the pandemic, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band are ready to return to the stage.

Two of the the album’s feature songs, ‘Ways and Means’ and ‘Too Cool to Dance,’ are special songs to the group, because of what has transpired in the last year.

Speaking of Ways and Means, Peyton explained, “It’s a personal song, like all my songs, but the song Ways and Means is written for all those folks who have the moves, the style, the substance, the talent, but maybe not the seed money or the famous last name,” Peyton said.

“Despite the hardships of this moment in history, it created this music that I hope will maybe help some people through it — because it helps me through it to play it,” Peyton said.

With the Delta variant still surging, the band wants fans to know their safety is first and foremost and masks and social distancing will be required for the concert.

“The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band takes the safety of our fans very seriously. Our commitment to your safety requires masks to be worn for entry, maintaining social distances, podded seating where necessary and reduced capacity. Thank you for your cooperation and we look forward to seeing you at a show again soon,” read a statement from the band.

The show is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show range from $14 to $19. You can get tickets by visiting www.macarts.com, by calling 1-888-MAC-ARTS or you can stop by the box office.