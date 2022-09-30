The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce, along with other local officials, welcomed a new business to town on Sept. 21, as the Floyd County Veterinary Clinic held its grand opening.

The clinic, operated by Dr. Rachel Lawson, will be a full-service clinic and will perform x-rays, dental extractions, as well as advanced surgical soft-tissue procedures to its patients.

Lawson, a Louisville native, obtained her undergraduate degree from Murray State University in 2010. She would go on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and graduate from Auburn University in 2014.

“We’ve been open for two weeks now, but we’re trying to have a more official grand opening,” Lawson said.

The clinic is located at 1463 U.S. 23 North, near Williams Tax Office and is currently open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The office will be closed on Wednesdays.

“We’re going to be a full-service, full-animal veterinary clinic, so we’re going to do everything from vaccinations, to spays and neuters, to more advanced procedures like dentals, dental extractions and oral surgeries,” said Lawson.

To schedule an appointment for your pet, you can call the clinic at, (606) 506-4266. For more information you can also follow the Floyd County Veterinary Clinic Facebook page.