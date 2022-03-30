Pop/rock icon Richard Marx performed at the Mountain Arts Center on March 26 to a nearly sold-out crowd.
Marx, who had major success in the 80’s and 90’s with hits like “Right Here Waiting,” and “Now and Forever,” was playing only his fifth show back since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fans got an intimate evening with the artist, as it was an acoustic show, featuring just Marx with his guitar. Mainly remembered as a piano player, Marx is a world-class guitarist as well.
Performers and artists were hit extremely hard during the pandemic and were unable to perform in front of live audiences.
“We’re going to forget all of that stuff going on outside in the world. Tonight, inside here, we’re going to sing and dance and laugh,” Marx told the crowd.