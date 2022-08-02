Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.

As of the morning of Aug. 2, the following roadway impacts have been reported:

• Ky. 194 (German Bridge area) is impassable

• Ky. 302 around the lake is partially blocked (and Ky. 302 will become impassable as water levels rise)

• The road leading to May Lodge is impassable

• All boat ramps are not usable at this time

Motorists should use caution, obey posted road closure signs and barriers, and never drive through flooded roadways.

Throughout the region, Kentucky Department of Highways District 12 crews remain focused on emergency clearance of roads to make them passable for residents and emergency responders. Debris could remain on roadway shoulders or roads could be one-lane in spots.

For up-to-date traffic information and flood response activities, please follow the KYTC District 12 accounts on Facebook and Twitter (@KYTCDistrict12). You can also track traffic impacts online at, GoKY.ky.gov, or via Waze on your smartphone.