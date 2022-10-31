Gov. Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update Oct. 20, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides.

“The aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding left unimaginable wreckage. But crews have been hard at work, collecting more than 142,000 tons of debris along roadways to help Kentuckians recover,” Gov. Beshear said. “These crews have done amazing work, and because of their efforts the right-of-way debris removal efforts are winding down.”

Residents are now being asked to move any remaining eligible, unbagged debris to state or county rights of way by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Starting Nov. 1, crews will spend the next two weeks making final rounds to collect debris in the following counties: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike. Likewise, designated community drop-off sites will be closing.

Residents unable to meet the deadline should follow up with their county fiscal court to pursue further private property debris removal by county-selected contractors.

A national company, AshBritt, through competitive bidding, was awarded a contract by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for removal of debris from state right of way and waterways.

“Our waterway debris collection effort still continues as crews work to remove hazards in and along streams,” said Secretary Jim Gray. “Intentionally placing debris in streams without a permit is illegal and can cause flooding and pollute water.”

To date, crews have removed 220,764 tons of debris from waterways.

Eligible debris guidance

Under the cabinet’s contract with AshBritt, residents can place most types of flood debris on the right of way in front of their homes for pickup by AshBritt trucks and crews.

Debris eligible for pickup include:

• Flood damaged materials — non-recyclable materials such as drywall, asphalt shingles, sinks, tubs and floor tiles; non-recyclable building contents and personal items, such as carpeting and rugs, furniture and clothing.

• Electronic waste — electrical or electronic devices such as TVs, computers, printers, radios and small appliances.

• Household hazardous waste — paints, cleaners, oils, batteries and pesticides. They must be in a secured container and not leaking in any way. However, nothing can be bagged.

• White goods — large appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and dryers. Residents are cautioned to follow local government guidelines for disposal of refrigerators, which must be free of rotted food if placed outside for pickup.

• Vegetative materials — debris from trees, limbs, brush, leaves.

Debris not eligible for pickup include:

• Demolition materials — If more than one wall of a structure is standing and not in immediate danger of collapsing, it is considered demolition and not debris. This includes destroyed houses, mobile or manufactured homes, sheds, barns, shops, carports, and garages.

• Commercial property debris — Pertains to debris from business and commercial properties such as mobile home parks, industrial parks, cemeteries, apartments and golf courses.

• Private property debris — Debris located on private property that would require crews to get onto private property to collect. This also includes debris that does not pose an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public.

• Bagged debris of any kind.

• Common household trash and recyclables.

Kentuckians with ineligible demolition materials, commercial or private property debris may contact their county fiscal court to learn whether they qualify for and can seek individualized FEMA approval for the collection of those items.