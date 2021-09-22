U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers joined with local officials Sept. 16 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of The Prestonsburg Passage, an 8.2 mile rails-to-trails project, that transformed a former railroad track into a paved hiking and biking trail.

The City of Prestonsburg, applied for, and was awarded a Pilot Grant for Abandoned Mining Lands (AML), worth $1.95 million in 2016.

“The people of Floyd County are to be commended for their diligent work to make Prestonsburg a destination for folks who want to get outside and enjoy life in Eastern Kentucky,” Congressman Rogers said.

It’s no secret that the coal producing counties have sorely missed coal severance money that used to flow into the region. As Eastern Kentucky tries to move beyond fossil fuels, many local governments see adventure tourism as the ticket.

“Our passage trail is a great illustration of What Congressman Rogers, through his foresight and experience, has been able to do for all the Appalachian region. The AML Pilot program provides grant money directly to declining coal communities to help us flourish and make these dream projects come to life,” said Les Stapleton, Mayor of Prestonsburg.

The Prestonsburg Passage is already paying dividends, as over 200 adventure-tourists have visited since completion.

“The AML Pilot grant program is seed money for our coal communities, and we have planted those seeds over all of the United States, including $140 million right here in Kentucky’s Appalachian region — I believe we will see the fruits of your labor here in Prestonsburg for many years to come,” said Congressman Rogers.

Samantha Johnson, Executive Director of Prestonsburg Tourism has witnessed the boom in tourism, especially since the beginning of the pandemic.

With more people opting for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and camping, The Prestonsburg Passage adds to city’s list of popular attractions.

“People used to come to Red River Gorge and stop, but now they’re coming on down to Prestonsburg to enjoy our trails. The Gorge is now a gateway to our community,” said Johnson.

Tourism spending has increased greatly since the coal industry’s decline, and the city has received much needed funding to help with that effort.

“Despite all the challenges we faced in 2020, our community benefited from $44 million in tourism-related spending last year, and I believe that’s just the beginning,” Johnson said.

Not only will the trails play host to hikers and bikers, one Saturday every month, golf carts will be permitted on the trail, including golf carts that are available to rent.

For more information about The Prestonsburg Passage, visit, https://prestonsburgky.org.