John and Jean Rosenberg’s dedication to the area they call home was recognized on October 27, in Berea, as the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence presented the husband and wife with an award.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd traveled to Berea for the ceremony, during which she praised the Rosenbergs for their years of steadfast dedication to the students of Floyd County.
“The Rosenbergs have enormous compassion and have touched countless lives,” Shepherd said. “The story of their dedication and life's work as kind and generous philanthropists with big ideas that continue to impact the lives of students and families in Floyd County are inspiring to me both personally and professionally.
Shepherd also spoke of how the couple’s work has made a significant impact for all of those in Floyd County, and what the couple’s legacy will be.
“They are building a remarkable and unmatched legacy of service and significant contributions to the wellbeing of those who live in their community,” she said. “For them and their work to make Floyd County more engaging, just, fair and equitable, we could not be more grateful.”