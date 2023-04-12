Sandy Valley Habitat for Humanity has announced that, as it celebrates its 30th birthday, the organization will be expanding its operations into Floyd, Knott and Perry counties.
According to a statement from the organization, the operations will expand into the flood-ravaged counties over the next year.
As part of the expansion, the statement said, Mike Brown has been hired as co-executive director to lead the organization through the process.
Brown served as fire chief for Prestonsburg over the past seven years and assisted in a number of direct rescues during flooding.
“Usually, my involvement ends when my team has secured the family from immediate danger,” Brown said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to now be able to assist the family beyond that point and help them rebuild their lives on solid ground.”
Sandy Valley Habitat for Humanity, the statement said, was established in 1993 and has since built 97 houses with low to moderate income individuals and families. Over that time, the organization has contributed almost $4 million in affordable housing in Pike County.
The organization is currently accepting applications for house to be built in the Cowpen subdivision. For more information on these builds or scheduling a volunteer work day, interested applicants can contact Donna Casey at, (606) 794-8112, or through the Sandy Valley Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
Individuals in the expanded coverage area can contact Brown at, (606) 477-7000 about upcoming builds, volunteer opportunities and community partnerships.