Local children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Jenny Wiley’s Holiday Spectacular at the May Lodge.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Santa will arrive at the lodge by fire truck to greet the kids. The event will include a special holiday buffet served by the staff. The patio will be transformed into the North Pole and, after dinner, kids can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with Santa and Mrs. Claus, or roast marshmallows by the fire with Santa’s elves.
Children are also encouraged to bring their letters to Santa, a select few of which will be read live at 2 p.m., Dec. 16.
The holiday buffet will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults. Kids ages 6-12 eat for $11, and kids five and under eat free.
For more information, call JWSRP at, (606) 889-1790.