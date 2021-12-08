Father Christmas and Mrs. Claus made a stop at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Friday, Dec. 3, for an evening with Santa.
After making his grand entrance atop a fire truck, Santa and Mrs. Claus sat down for photos with the kids and asked what each wanted for Christmas.
Dinner at the May Lodge was served, with hot chocolate and cookies provided on the patio while children waited for pictures with Santa.
If you didn't catch St. Nick this time around, he will return to the park Sunday, Dec. 12, for the annual Breakfast with Santa and Friends event.
Normal breakfast hours at the park will run from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., with Santa and Friends breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.