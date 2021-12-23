PIKEVILLE — After a restricted year last year due to COVID-19, this year the children and troopers from the Kentucky State Police Post 9 coverage area gathered at the Pikeville Walmart Supercenter Dec. 15 for the annual Shop with a Trooper event.

“This year we had approximately 60 kids take part in the event,” said Trooper Michael Coleman, Post 9 public affairs officer. “We spend $100.00 per child with Troopers using their own money if the amount goes over.”

The children selected toys and clothing items as they bought not only for themselves but for their parents.

“This is where the events we hold throughout the year come together and to see the children’s faces during the event, there’s no words to describe it,” Coleman said.

Coleman said plans are already being made for next year’s event.