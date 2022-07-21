On July 27, Save the Children will be holding two community events benefitting local children.
One event will be part of Save the Children's 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour. This event will be held on Wednesday, July 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Perry County Park. This will be a Derby themed family event featuring games, free books, activities, snacks, giveaways and special guest appearances.
The 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour, said officials with Save the Children, gives children fun ways to keep reading throughout the summer while also helping provide and support resources to rural America.
The other event will be a free toy distribution, held by Save the Children in partnership with the Christian Appalachian Project, Good 360 and Toys for Tots. The toy distribution will also be held on Wednesday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will be held at the Perry County Central High School parking lot.
During the free toy distribution, each child will receive two to three toys, books and snacks. Children must be present to receive these items.
Representatives from Save the Children said they hope the community takes the opportunity to attend these events and support the local children.