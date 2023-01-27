The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding small businesses in Kentucky affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022 that the deadline is approaching to apply for working capital disaster loans. Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations should apply by the Feb. 21 deadline.
The declaration includes the counties of Caldwell, Christian, Floyd, Hopkins, Knott, Letcher, Martin, Muhlenberg, Pike, Todd and Trigg in Kentucky; Montgomery and Stewart in Tennessee; Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise in Virginia; and Mingo in West Virginia.
These federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage.
Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.83 percent for small businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at, DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/, and should apply under SBA declaration #17454.
If you have questions, please contact the FOCE Communications Department at, (404) 331-0333.