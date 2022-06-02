Businesses and residents in Kentucky affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Dec. 31, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022, may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced today.

Administrator Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on May 10, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. Businesses and residents in the declared area can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

The declaration includes Christian and Pike counties in Kentucky, and the contiguous counties of Caldwell, Floyd, Hopkins, Knott, Letcher, Martin, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg in Kentucky; Montgomery and Stewart in Tennessee; Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise in Virginia; and Mingo in West Virginia.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Kentucky’s small businesses and residents impacted by the recent severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA has opened a Disaster Loan outreach center in Pike County. Following are the details on the center:

SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

Pike County

Belfry Volunteer Fire Department

25370 US-Highway 119

Belfry, KY 41514

Opening: Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hours: Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday Memorial Day, Monday, May 30

Closing Permanently: Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.

Customer Service Representatives will be available at the DLOCs to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the DLOCs are encouraged to wear a face mask.

“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets,” said Robert Coffey, SBA’s Kentucky district director.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain, or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 2.830 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.438 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at, DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration # 17453.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at, (800) 659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be returned to the centers or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is July 18, 2022. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Feb. 21, 2023.