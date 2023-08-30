Family members of Amber Spradlin, a Floyd County woman murdered in June, are establishing a scholarship in her honor.

Spradlin’s cousin — Dr. Debra Hall — said the family wants to create a $5,000 scholarship through Big Sandy Area Community College to help those most in need.

“We wanted something to help keep Amber’s name alive in the community,” said Hall. “We want it to go to the person who is in most need.”

Hall said the scholarship would be awarded to the person enrolled at BSCTC who was in the most financial need no matter what program they choose to study.

Hall said the family is working with the executive director of the Big Sandy College Educational Foundation, Kelli Martin, to establish requirements to qualify for the scholarship.

“She said too many constraints could make it difficult to give away,” said Hall. “They will be able to look at the financials and see what student most needs it.”

Hall said the family is hoping to raise $25,000 for the scholarship.

“Once we put $25,000 dollars into the fund we will have a reoccurring scholarship,” said Hall. “The scholarship will be able to fund itself off of the interest.”

In an effort to raise this funding the family has planned to do a silent auction. Hall said they will have several items to auction off including a reborn baby, tumblers and a glass etched vase.

“Mary Ray is working on getting more donations,” said Hall.

They have not established how and where people will be able to make bids on the items donated to the auction.

Hall said the next event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16. They will be giving away stickers and signs. The family also plans to have baked goods people can purchase with proceeds going towards the scholarship.