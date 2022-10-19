The Kentucky Department of Education released its annual School Report Card data on Oct. 18, which provides an in-depth look into student’s ACT scores, as well as their overall performance on state assessments.

The Floyd County Schools District, like many across the country, are now dealing with the effects of the COVID-19, which the data bears out.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said that due to the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic, some students who were tested last year had as little as one full semester of classes since beginning kindergarten.

FCSD’s participation rate in state-assessed testing in the six major subject areas of reading, math, science, social studies, editing and mechanics and on demand writing for the county’s elementary and middle schools are near 100 percent, she said.

“We are coming out of a long and extraordinarily difficult season of unprecedented pandemic-related issues,” Shepherd said. “Our students faced the COVID-19 pandemic, learned from home virtually and many students who tested last year had been in school, at best, one full semester since their kindergarten school year.”

The indicator for State Assessment results for reading and mathematics determined by the students knowledge and skill. The indicator is color-coded with red being the lowest rating and blue being the highest.

Floyd County Schools ranked in the orange, or second lowest level, in elementary, middle and high school.

Only 9 percent of third-graders in Floyd County read at a distinguished level, compared to the rest of the state with 18 percent reading at a distinguished level, the data shows. In social studies, 9 percent of Floyd County fifth graders tested at a distinguished level, with 19 percent of students at the proficient level. The state average is 13 percent distinguished and 24 percent proficient.

Shepherd said that, with the last few years of challenges, impacts were expected.

“Even though our teachers have worked hard to meet the needs of our students during this trying time, we knew that learning loss was inevitable,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said there were results in the assessment data which compare positively against the state averages. The district’s ACT scores in English stand at 17.4 percent, near the state average at 17.5 percent.

In average ACT scores in reading, the FCSD (18.4) sits just below the state average of 19.0 percent. The biggest gap is in the number of students meeting the benchmark mathematics. The state average is currently at 30 percent. The FCSD comes in at just 21 percent in mathematics.

Shepherd says the district has already implemented plans to address the learning deficiencies caused by the pandemic.

“Rest assured, the Floyd County School District has plans in place to address the learning loss and move student success forward,” Shepherd said. “As you look at the data from across the state, you will see that our performance is comparable to other school districts in our region.”

Shepherd also said this year’s scores cannot be compared to years past, as this year’s report cards will be the new baseline.

“We are starting over with accountability, which includes new cut scores and indicators.” Shepherd continued. “Next year, however, we will be able to measure how much student learning has grown, analyze the plans we have in place, and make any adjustments if necessary.”