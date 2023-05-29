The East Kentucky Science Center in Prestonsburg will be providing surrounding counties and communities with the materials needed to participate in a summer camp for grades 2-6. The camp is called “GSK Science in the Summer,” and will be provided through a grant with the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

“They are aiming to deliver the program to children from backgrounds that are underrepresented,” said Chrysta Ghent, director of the center. “So, that includes a whole range of things such as low-income and rural communities.”

Ghent said the camp is themed around physics, and being a physicist.

“Basically, physics is the way the world works and why things happen the way that they do” she said. “All of the activities are hands-on, such as models and experiments, and are very kid-centered.”

Ghent said the camp will need participation from people within surrounding communities, willing to be instructors.

“We are trained in how to do the activities, but we get to train other folks so they can hold the camp wherever they want to,” she said. “We can also compensate them as part of the grant coverage and we provide the material.”

This is the first year the science center will be hosting, and doing training for the camp.

“The grant has been around for a while, but this is the first year that our science center has done this,” Ghent said. “Because this is happening outside of the science center, it can take place anywhere. We will be setting a few days aside to have the camp at the center at the beginning of June and July as another alternative. But I want people, who can't make it to the science center, to know that this is available.”

Funding for the camp is available until August and Ghent said the center has enough supplies for 400 campers. The camp is free, will be three to five hours and is geared towards grade ranges 2-6, although K-8 would be accepted.

Anyone interested in being an instructor, signing their children up for camp or anyone who has questions can contact Chrysta Ghent at, (606) 889-4809, by email at, cghent0002@kctcs.edu, or by messaging the center's facebook page.