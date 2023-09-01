Robert "Bo" Scott, a custodian with a 20-year tenure in the Floyd County School District, has been honored as the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Classified Worker of the Year.
The award was presented to Scott by Justin Turner, chief operating officer, and Chase Ooten, administrative assistant of Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, at the school district's opening-day celebration at the Mountain Arts Center.
The recognition highlights Scott’s contributions to the educational community and his commitment to Floyd County students and staff, according to a press release.
"A custodian with dedication to his craft, Bo Scott's attention to detail and hard work have made a lasting impact on Floyd County Schools," the release said. "In addition to his professional contributions, Scott is an individual of varied interests and hobbies. Outside of his custodial responsibilities, he finds solace in pursuing his passion for dirt track racing and collecting sports memorabilia and racecar-related artifacts.
"I was very, very surprised," Scott said in receiving the award. "I know many people who are deserving. I really appreciate everyone who aided in me receiving this award. I didn't think I made that much impact on people. I just try to be me."
"Bo Scott's commitment to his work and the atmosphere he helps create in our schools truly embodies the spirit of excellence we strive for in our educational community," Floyd County School Superintendent Anna Shepherd said. "His efforts go beyond maintaining the physical environment; they contribute to the positive and nurturing educational environment we aim to provide to all our students."