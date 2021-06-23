The search for a missing Floyd County woman continued Saturday, as volunteers from Floyd, Johnson and surrounding counties including Thealka Fire and Rescue and Oil Springs Fire and Rescue, searched Abbott Creek road including Left Fork Abbott Creek and Bonanza communities.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville, searched the hills and creeks where Kandi Gonzalez, 36, was last seen on June 1. Authorities have brought in the latest technology to assist in their search.
Dogs, diver's, aerial drones and even submersible drones are being deployed to find the missing woman. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt led teams in the mountains asnd coordinated with authorities at the headquarters at the mouth of Abbott Creek.
"Today we're following up on some more searches in the area, there have been many, but today we've had some more dogs brought in as resources," Hunt said.
Authorities have deployed aerial drones, which give a bird's-eye view of the terrain, as well as, submersible drones, which can be used in the many ponds in Abbott Creek left behind by the mining industry.
"We're using the drones obviously. We've got some diver's going into the ponds back on the mountainside, which, I'm even surprised how many ponds are back in some of these creek's and hollow's," said Hunt.
The mission was clear — search as much area as possible.
The crews searched six or seven ponds on Saturday alone. All of the search areas were mapped out by authorities prior to going into the hills. Search organizers praised the work of the dogs, and what an asset they have been.
"If a scent is anywhere near a pond, the pond itself, the water, will draw that scent to it. That's why they like to run the dogs around a pond," said Hunt.
Gonzalez was last seen on June 1, when she was captured on surveillance video in a resident's backyard before disappearing into a nearby stream on Abbott Creek.
Hunt said the dogs picked up Gonzalez's scent heading up an embankment and down the other side to another road.
"The dogs picked up a scent on an embankment, she then crossed to the other side and onto a road. That's where they lose it," Hunt said.
The search is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about Gonzalez’ location is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711.